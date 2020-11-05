The Central Middle School FFA Chapter has been named a Chapter of the Year.
The FFA chapter was announced as a Chapter of the Year for North Georgia Area One by the organization, formerly known as “Future Farmers of America.”
The CMS chapter began during the 2019-2020 school year and became the first FFA chapter at the middle school level in the Carroll County School System.
This is just another notch on the belt for the FFA Chapter, which has previously been awarded a 3-Star ranking, the highest ranking offered in the National Chapter Award program. It was only one of 32 Georgia FFA chapters that received a national 3-Star ranking.
The chapter was also one of five finalists in the nation for the Outstanding Middle School chapter.
In addition to giving students the knowledge in skills in the fields of agricultural industries, students also take part in competitions that cover areas such as dairy evaluation, floriculture, forestry, livestock evaluation, prepared public speaking, wildlife management, and more.
During the first year, the group competed in four different Carroll County Young Farmers locally sponsored competitions, 13 different Area 1 FFA competitions, and three state competitions.
The chapter has won the Area 1 FFA Land Evaluation CDE, placed 1st in the Junior Prepared Public Speaking LDE, placed 2nd in the Agricultural Technology and Equipment ID CDE, placed 2nd in the Forestry CDE, placed 3rd in the Area 1 Lawn Mower Operations CDE and placed 4th in the Poultry evaluation CDE. The chapter also earned a top three spot at the state Agricultural Technology and Equipment ID CDE in December.
