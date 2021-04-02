On Saturday, March 27, the Central Middle FFA Chapter competed in two state Agriculture Technology Career Development competitions held in Ft. Valley. The students, two teams of four, placed in the top three in State Land Evaluation and the State Agricultural Technology & Equipment ID.
In the State Agricultural Technology & Equipment ID competition, Central Middle won the Area 1 event earlier in the spring.
At the competition, the Central Middle FFA Chapter competed against 11 other FFA chapters from across the state who either won or placed second in their respective area competitions. During the event, Central FFA members demonstrated their knowledge in four areas: wiring a 2 box electrical circuit, completing a measurement activity using measurement tools and consulting wiring material recommendation charts, completing a 25 tool identification practicum from a list of 136 tools, and taking a general knowledge test over electrical wiring.
The Central Middle FFA chapter finished the event with 753 points out of 800 and captured second place. Team members included Payton Forrester, Emma Ivy, Max Albright and Asher Ayers.
In the State Land Evaluation competition, Central Middle placed second at the Area 1 competition earlier in the spring.
At the competition, the Central FFA Chapter competed against 11 other FFA chapters from across the state who either won or placed second in their respective area competitions. During the event, Central FFA members demonstrated their knowledge by determining soil characteristics, land capability classes based upon the characteristics, identifying the most appropriate agricultural use for the land, and made land management recommendations/treatment practices to increase sustainability.
The Land Evaluation team captured third place. Team members included Trent Teal, Devin Crews, Sawyer Stallings and Case Payton.
"I am beyond proud of each of these FFA members," said advisor Lucas Brock. "Not only did they do exceptionally well at their competitions, but they also excel every day out positively representing our FFA Chapter. Since October, each of these members has worked tirelessly after school multiple times per week and at home in their free time preparing for their completions. I can't wait to get back to work next year on these same competitions as we prepare to do even better."
