A Central High School student-athlete was rushed to the Tanner Medical Center emergency room early Monday after contracting the coronavirus last week. Doctors there told the family it’s the most severe case they have seen in a teenager thus far.
“We’ll take all the prayers we can get right now,” said Rodney Edge, the father of the patient, Kameron Edge.
As of Tuesday, the 16-year-old has shown improvement in his condition. The virus had left the youth severely dehydrated, wreaking havoc on his kidneys and vital organs. Kristian Edge, his mother, said doctors suspect he can return home soon if he’s hydrated and capable of not throwing up after a meal.
“He’s been throwing up probably about every hour,” Kristian said.
While COVID-19 is considered a respiratory tract infection, it affects people differently. Some people have problems with their respiratory system or neurological system, but Kameron’s case involved his gastrointestinal system.
Kameron is on continuous intravenous (IV) fluids, nausea medication, and Tylenol to combat incessant nausea and fever, which began last Thursday.
Kameron’s parents said they suspected he had a stomach bug Thursday night, but began to question that assumption when his nausea continued into Saturday. That’s when his parents took him to be tested for COVID-19. The results came back positive.
Kristian is uncertain how her son contracted the virus. She said that when he’s not home, he’s attending school or competing with the Lions’ basketball team. Kristian said, however, contact tracing at the school found that none of his teammates or classmates have shown symptoms of the coronavirus.
Carroll County Schools do not require masks, but masks are strongly suggested. Central has less than one% of active confirmed cases as of Friday. The entire school system has less than one% of cases as well, which comes out to 112 students out of 14,972.
“The district closely monitors the number of cases at all of our campuses on a daily basis and will continue to keep the health and well-being of our students and staff our top priority,” said a county school representative.
In comparison, Carrollton City Schools require masks and has 0.26% of active confirmed cases, which comes out to 14 students out of 5,434, as of Friday.
After being tested on Saturday, Kristian said Kameron was brought home, but did not get better. He continued to experience nausea and escalating gastrointestinal distress through the weekend
“It just seemed like every 30 minutes to an hour I saw him going into the bathroom, and I could hear him gagging and throwing up,” Kristian said. “I don’t think either one of us slept at all Sunday night.”
At 4 a.m. Monday, Kameron told his mother he felt a lot of pressure in his chest. At that point, Kristian took him to the emergency room. Throughout his time in the hospital, Kameron has held a fever of 102 degrees or higher, his parents said.
“He was so dehydrated that his creatinine levels had gotten high,” she said, reporting information she got from his doctor. “For a kid his age, they should be anywhere between 0.7 to 1 (milligrams per deciliter), and his was at 2.4 (on Monday).”
Creatinine is a breakdown product of creatine phosphate from muscle and protein metabolism in the bloodstream. The higher the creatinine level, the more likely a person’s kidneys are not functioning properly, according to the National Kidney Foundation website.
Kristian said doctors check on him every hour to examine his vitals. By Tuesday morning, his creatinine levels dropped to 1.5 mg/dL, which she said is a good sign. Kameron finally got some well-needed rest throughout Tuesday, according to his mother.
Kameron is no stranger to life-threatening experiences. At the age of three months, Kameron developed Kawasaki disease, which caused an aneurysm in his heart. And when he was about eight, he was stung by a wasp and went into anaphylactic shock. Luckily, he recovered from both incidents.
Since his admission to the hospital, people within the community have rallied behind Kameron through social media to share their love, concern and prayers. One Facebook post by his aunt received more than 700 comments and 500 shares.
“The amount of people who shared and posted and commented was overwhelming and appreciated by all of us,” Kristian said.
Kameron, a standout football and basketball player, is viewed by his peers as a quiet but a humble leader who easily connects with his teammates and classmates. He looks forward to getting back to the basketball court after he recovers and completes his quarantine, according to Kristian.
“Hopefully we’ll get to go home (Wednesday),” Kristian said. “But it all depends on if he can stay hydrated, drink, and eat without vomiting.”
Kristian went on to share her realization of the harm the coronavirus can have on an individual.
“COVID is definitely real,” she said. “You just don’t how it’s going to affect you if you catch it.”
