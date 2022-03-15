Central High School senior Johnathan Burns was recently announced as the winner of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizens Award and Scholarship contest. The local Abraham Baldwin Chapter selected Burns as their 1st place award recipient after reviewing his application and essay.
His winning essay was then forwarded to the district level where Johnathan was, once again, named the top winner.
Burns will attend the upcoming 124th DAR State Conference where he will receive his scholarship award and state honors.
Earlier this year, he was named Central High School’s STAR Student. He will be attending the University of Georgia in the fall where he plans to earn a degree in biology and biochemistry and then pursue a career in medicine.
He is the son of Tracy and Johnathan Burns of Carroll County.
