Central Middle School's FFA chapter is one of five finalists competing for the National Middle School Models of Excellence Award.
During the 2019-2020 school year, Central Middle School added the first middle grades to the Agricultural Education program and added a chapter of FFA (formerly Future Farmers of America).
This group is the first FFA chapter at the middle school level in the Carroll County School System. Despite being in its first year, the group was selected as one of the national finalists, which CMS Agricultural Educator Lucas Brock calls a great honor.
The multistep process to become a finalist starts with the chapter submitting a National Chapter Application to the Georgia FFA Association for judging. This application uses “National Quality Chapter Standards” and “Program of Activities.”
In order to qualify, the chapter must complete at least 15 activities, one for each of the five quality standards in each of the three divisions (Strengthening Agriculture, Building Communities, and Growing Leaders).
In May, CMS received a “Gold” ranking, the highest level, for the state-level application, which made them eligible for the national judging.
The National FFA Association then ranks applications from all 50 states as either one-star, two-star, or three-star. Out of all the three-star winners, the National FFA Association selects five middle school chapters as the finalist for the National Middle School Model of Excellence Award.
The Central chapter not only received a three-star ranking but was selected as one of the five finalists. After putting together a video presentation, they will find out in October if they have won.
Normally, there is an in-person convention for the competition, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will be submitting the video instead.
According to the National FFA Association, the National Middle School Models of Excellence Award finalists “exhibit exemplary qualities in all categories of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.”
The video that the CMS FFA Chapter is putting together will consist of its activities from this past school year and a demonstration of member involvement.
During the first year, the group competed in four different Carroll County Young Farmers locally sponsored competitions, 13 different Area 1 FFA competitions, and three state competitions.
The chapter has won the Area 1 FFA Land Evaluation CDE, placed first in the Junior Prepared Public Speaking LDE, placed second in the Agricultural Technology and Equipment ID CDE, placed second in the Forestry CDE, placed third in the Area 1 Lawn Mower Operations CDE and placed fourth in the Poultry evaluation CDE. The chapter also earned a top-three spot at the state Agricultural Technology and Equipment ID CDE in December.
“Just to be in the top five is a tremendous accomplishment," said Brock. "There’s a lot of chapters across the nation that didn’t even make it to the national level judging, and the fact that we made to the national level for judging and then we’re selected in the top five, I can not put it into words how excited I am for our chapter and for our students to be able to accomplish that their first year as a chapter."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.