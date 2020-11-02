CEMC nearly finished with post-Zeta restoration

Carroll EMC is nearly complete with restoring power to Carroll County after system-wide damage caused last week by Tropical Storm Zeta.
The cooperative reported that as of Monday afternoon, outage numbers were fluctuating below 10 as Carroll EMC crews continued to work on individual issues.
The storm proved to be a challenge to the utility, which reported 33,306 total outages to customers after the storm, with 32,484 outages at the peak, representing 63% of Carroll EMC’s system. The average outage time per meter was 15.9 hours and broken poles were 93.
“We haven’t seen damage like this since Hurricane Opal in 1995,” Carroll EMC Chief Operating Officer, Jerome Johnston said in a press release. “Ice Storm Benji had more immediate outages three years ago, but this storm has caused much more destruction of the co-op’s facilities and equipment. In many areas, it is like a completely new construction job.”
Zeta slammed into the Louisiana coast late Wednesday as a category 2 hurricane and immediately raced across the Southeast. It entered the west Georgia area a few hours before sunrise on Thursday, bringing high winds and rain that toppled trees onto power lines and snapping the utility’s power poles.
Vice President Communications and Economic Development Jay Gill reported in an email on Saturday that access to contracted repair crews was limited due to the two prior storms in the Southeast, and the cooperative had to bring some of its own linemen from Louisiana to get prepared for this storm.
Surrounding Georgia co-ops had been holding their crews until their system was secure and by Saturday morning, Carroll EMC had nearly 150 additional linemen to their own, with more anticipated.
The cooperative was also fortunate in locating materials. Carroll EMC was able to have several truckloads of material sent. It was estimated that one pole requires roughly five man-hours each.
When communicating with affected cooperative members, the average response time was estimated to have been 23 minutes, with over 65,000 people reached and more than 38,700 engaged by Saturday.
More than 5,000 calls were received the first day of the storm and a total of more than 7,600 calls throughout the event, the utility said.
