A 25-year-old Cedartown man linked to a burglary at an apartment in Villa Rica was arrested on Thursday.
Villa Rica Police issued warrants for Cody Lane Jones in connection to the break-in, and he was later charged with first-degree burglary.
On July 29, authorities were informed of a burglary that had already occurred at an apartment at Maple Street Lodge on West Bankhead Highway. The victim reported numerous items had been stolen, including cell phones, firearms, cash, and tools, according to Captain Keith Shaddix.
During the investigation, detectives determined that Jones had allegedly broken into the room and stole the items, Shaddix said.
On Tuesday, authorities confronted Jones at his sister’s apartment, which is the same complex where the burglary occurred, and placed him under arrest. He was cooperative and did not cause any trouble during the arrest, according to Shaddix.
This is an ongoing investigation and Shaddix said more suspects could possibly be involved.
As of Friday afternoon, Jones remains in custody at the Carroll County Jail without a set bond.
