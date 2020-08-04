Special to the Times-Georgian
The GFWC Carrollton Civic Woman’s Club met by way of video conferencing on Wednesday, July 22.
The CCWC Above and Beyond Award was presented to Laddie Carter, Cheryl Lankenau DeMent, and Vicki McCorsley for their work with the THS Emergency Shelter. These three women have served countless individuals and families in our community with shelter, food, clean clothes, identification documents and much, much more.
Carol Albertus, chair of the leadership committee, Kathryn Grams, CCWC President, and Jane Garrett, leadership committee member, delivered the award in person on Tuesday, July 28.
CCWC also presented $1,620 in monetary donations and gift cards to the THS Emergency Shelter. From left, Laddie Carter, Cheryl Lankenau DeMent, Vicki McCorsley.
