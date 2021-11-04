CEDARTOWN – The first time was the charm for Carrollton City School’s inaugural participation in the Northwest Georgia Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge that was held Monday.
The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), partnering with Duffey Southeast Inc., hosted construction students from 12-area high schools for the Northwest Georgia Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge. The event was one of seven regional events held throughout the state.
Competitions at this Skills Challenge will be held in the following categories: blueprint reading, carpentry, electrical, masonry, plumbing, TeamWorks and welding. Carrollton made impressive marks in each category.
In Carpentry, Joey Berry won first place while John Allen Smith took home third. Jeffery Rodriguez finished second in the masonry competition while Jackson Clifton and Jocelyn Hernandez finished second and third respectively in blueprint.
Chris Stone, course instructor said he was proud of his competitors.
"I am proud of the entire class who worked hard and competed with each other to select those who represented our program against other programs,” Stone said.
Elizabeth Sanders, who serves as the director of the Career Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program at Carrollton City Schools not only praised the students for their accomplishments, but also praised Stone for his guidance.
"The students at Carrollton High School were well represented in the areas they competed in at the Skills Challenge,” she said, “Our students have been taught so well by Mr. Stone that their expectations for themselves are so high. The students have developed skills that will benefit them for a lifetime regardless if they plan on going into a career in construction. Watching the students during the awards session was so rewarding for me as Mr. Stone was smiling ear to ear and CHS was continuously called out as a top contender in their area."
"The competition opened my eyes to my skill level in carpentry,” Berry said after his win in the Carpentry category. “It was a great chance to see what kind of career path I might like to go into in the future."
Organizers and sponsors lauded the success of the event as well.
“Our team is proud to be the host contractor for this event with the support of many industry firms that are serving as sponsors,” said Dan Baker, CEO of Duffey Southeast Inc. “Beyond inspiring the competitors, we hope to educate students on the numerous career path opportunities available to them in the construction industry.”
According to a press release, In addition to more than 100 competitors who participated in this event, another 100 students attended as observers to learn the process in hopes of competing in future years. Local industry companies provide volunteer judges for each of the skills competitions, as well as the volunteers who offer hands-on activities for student observers. These activities help students become more familiar with specific construction trades.
“AGC Georgia is partnering with regional contractors to host Skills Challenges in seven cities around the state,” said AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham. “This series provides an opportunity for high school students to showcase what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it through competition. It’s rewarding to have competitors’ parents, their construction teachers and school counselors, as well as academic and community leaders attend to see all the excitement surrounding today’s construction industry.”
Students from all over Georgia competed including Adairsville High School, Carrollton High School, Chattooga High School, Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy, Gordon Central High School, Harris County High School, Lanier College & Career Academy, Lee County High School, Northwest Whitfield High School, Polk County College and Career Academy, Cedartown High School, Rockmart High School and Rome High School.
This event also prepares students who go on to compete in the regional SkillsUSA event in January. Winners of that regional event will participate in the state SkillsUSA competition in late February at the Georgia World Congress Center.
