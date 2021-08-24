A Villa Rica man was arrested earlier this week and charged with kidnapping a woman deputies said was his girlfriend.
It was the second such case within the past two months, according to Carroll County sheriff’s investigators.
Kevin Stoyles, 31, of Villa Rica was arrested on Aug. 23 and charged with aggravated battery, kidnapping, and two counts of battery.
At 7:50 p.m. on Monday, according to sheriff’s office reports, deputy Dewayne Harmon with the CCSO, was called to Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica and met with a woman who claimed that she had been physically abused by her ex-boyfriend, whom officers identified as Stoyles.
The woman notified Harmon that Stoyles had driven her to the hospital after she alleges that he had physically abused her the day before.
The woman alleged that Stoyles had made her tell hospital staff that bruises on her body was the result of being beaten by a group of females.
According to the report, after the woman was admitted into the hospital, she told Stoyles that she was hungry, so he left the hospital to get her some food.
But when Stoyles left the hospital, the woman broke down and told the hospital staff that Stoyles was the one who allegedly beat her, the report alleges.
The incident allegedly began Aug. 22. The victim told officers that she had found out that Stoyles had been cheating on her, so she left.
The woman is said to have told deputies that once Stoyles found her, he forced her into his truck and drove her back to their camper.
The woman told officers that she was supposed to go to work the following day, but decided to stay home. When Stoyles found out that she stayed home from work, he returned and allegedly hit her several times with the buckle end of his belt.
She was also punched several times, and hit several times along the left side of her body, the blows striking her ribs, the report claims.
According to the police report, around 5 p.m. on Aug. 22, the woman said that she couldn’t take the pain anymore, so asked Stoyles to take her to the hospital, which he did.
Harmon said that after speaking with the woman, he asked hospital staff to call 911 if Stoyles showed back up, and asked staff to have hospital security stay with the victim until Harmon returned.
At approximately 9 p.m., Harmon said he responded back to Tanner to meet with VR police officers as well as security because Stoyles had returned to the hospital.
Harmon said upon his arrival, he spoke with Stoyles and asked why the woman was at the hospital.
According to Harmon, Stoyles stated that she had been jumped by some women on Ridgeside Drive the night before, and said that she asked him if he could take her to the hospital, so he did.
Harmon said that when he asked Stoyles if he had ever put his hands on the woman, Stoyles looked away and said ‘no.’
Harmon said he then informed Stoyles that based of the woman’s statement, he was inclined to believe her and then told Stoyles that he was under arrest.
Stoyles was transported directly to the Carroll County Jail. He was charged with aggravated battery, kidnapping, and two counts of battery.
On Tuesday, the Times-Georgian reported on an unrelated case involving a man accused of kidnapping a woman described as a girlfriend.
In that case, a man was arrested in connection with a July 12 incident in which a woman said she was abducted from a Holiday Drive residence. The woman returned to her home unharmed, but later her alleged abductor was found at a Carrollton motel at which the victim was also present.
