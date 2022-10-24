GRANTS

Carrollton Upper Elementary School teacher Whitney Meigs received a grant that will help her students become pen pals with individuals at the Carroll County Training Center. Pictured with Mrs. Meigs are foundation board members, Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus, CUES Principal Stacy Lawler, and students in her class.

The Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation awarded 52 grants to teachers through the Instructional Excellence Grant program this year, with awards totaling close to $22,000.

The awards were announced in “Publishers Clearinghouse Prize Patrol” style, which included a team of foundation members and school administrators surprising the recipients in their classrooms. Grants were awarded to teachers at Carrollton High School, Carrollton Junior High, Carrollton Upper Elementary, Carrollton Elementary, and the Burwell School.

