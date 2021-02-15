The threat of freezing weather has caused the Carroll County Health Department (CCHD) to reschedule its Tuesday morning COVID-19 vaccination distribution.
Today is a scheduled COVID-19 vaccination day for Carroll County. The CCHD initially scheduled vaccinations to run from 9 a.m. to noon at the University of West Georgia stadium parking lot. However, the anticipated cold weather conditions this morning forced CCHD to reschedule vaccinations to run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. As of Monday afternoon, The Weather Channel anticipated Tuesday to have a low temperature of 22 degrees and a high of 35 degrees Fahrenheit.
Vaccination days are typically scheduled on Tuesdays. A CCHD official said they are currently booked up until March 2.
To schedule a future appointment, residents are asked call the CCHD’s COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Line (762-888-8180) on Wednesday of each week. The best way to check vaccine availability is by visiting its website (www.district4health.org).
As of Monday, the CCHD said they have administered ___ doses of the vaccine for Carroll County citizens thus far.
Tanner Health System officials said they administered 1,311 doses of the vaccine last week, with 9,101 doses administered since the end of December.
Tanner continues to receive a limited number of vaccines from the state. The health system invited random groups of residents age 65 and older to register for the first-round doses it has received for Carrollton and Bremen this week. The clinics will also administer second-round doses for those who have already received their first doses through Tanner.
The health system said it continues to follow Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines to make vaccinations available as it receives doses of the vaccine. Georgia is still in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution.
Due to limited vaccine supply, Tanner is only making vaccines available to healthcare workers and those age 65 and older.
