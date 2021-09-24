Cataldo named CJHS Teacher of the Year

The English to Speakers of other Languages teacher at Carrollton Junior High School has been named Teacher of the Year by her peers.
Vanessa Cataldo has just entered her 11th year of teaching this year — starting on her third year at Carrollton Junior High School (CJHS).
The faculty and staff at CJHS said that during her short time there, she has impressed them -- which is why they voted for her to be their Teacher of the Year representative for 2021-2022.
Travis Thomaston, principal of CJHS, said that Cataldo ensures her students not only achieve communicative competence, but academic competence as well.
“She is one of those teachers whose influence reaches far beyond the classroom,” said Thomaston. “Her personal integrity and high moral character serve as a model for all students and teachers.
“While many educators teach quality lessons, Ms. Cataldo is the lesson for her students.”
Last Christmas Cataldo provided Trojan #bilingual T-shirts for her students, making them feel special and included, Thomaston said.
“Mrs. Cataldo not only serves in the role of ESOL teacher, she is a liaison between school and families in our community,” said Thomaston. “She is the ‘go-to’ for connecting our families with our school in regards to relationships.
“She not only serves our students, but other Spanish-speaking students and families in our community by helping them navigate challenges. Landing this education two years ago was an absolute grand slam for our school.”
Cataldo said being a bilingual and bicultural teacher placed her in the unique position of serving her students beyond the classroom walls.
This was all made possible because of an internship opportunity during her ninth grade year that honors the intrinsic value of multiculturalism, she said.
“With college getting closer, I knew I wanted to major in education, but did not know what I wanted to teach,” said Cataldo. “I had an internship at an elementary school for eight weeks and was placed in an ESOL class working with first graders.
“Mrs. Zakis, the teacher, was Cuban and spoke Spanish. She had been raised bilingual and bicultural— like me, and it was the first time I had ever had an educator who shared a similar background.”
Cataldo said she watched how Zakis leveraged her two languages and culture to create a classroom that celebrated diversity and saw each student’s background as a gift, not a weakness they had to improve upon.
“I left that classroom with two desires,” said Cataldo. “I wanted to have a multicultural classroom that celebrated diversity, and I wanted to use my bicultural background as an asset to my students.”
Cataldo said a universal desire among parents to be a “mother hen” providing nourishment and warmth for their children, but not being able to communicate with teachers and schools can greatly affect their ability to do so.
“I get a thrill from helping parents and caregivers in this situation,” said Cataldo. “The relief that floods in their faces when they realize they can be heard and understood without being ‘lost in translation’ is priceless.
“The relationships I have built with my students and their families have granted me a front row seat to understanding how to best teach them and advocate for them.”
Cataldo said she gets reflective when she looks back on her life and career. And said that she thinks back to when she was a little girl and her mother, who she calls Mami, used to sing a little song to her in Spanish about a “mother hen” taking care of her baby chicks.
Her mother, knowing Cataldo would be the first generation of their family not to grow up in Puerto Rico, was very protective of the culture, and was determined her daughter would cherish it, she said.
“The unintended consequence of being a bilingual and bicultural teacher has been that I became like the hen in the song Mami used to sing to me,” said Cataldo.
“My greatest joy has been providing warmth to my students through authentic connection, empathy, and creating a safe space for them to be celebrated for their uniqueness. I pray they never forget that they will always have a safe, warm place under my two wings.”
