Betty Cason remains proud of her Bowdon Red Devil heritage, but she also has a lot of pride in serving as the current mayor of the City of Carrollton.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of Carroll County citizens have come in contact with Cason during her long career in city governments in both Bowdon and Carrollton.
“I guess you can say that it has been a long governmental, political journey,” she said Thursday, tracing her progress from a post in the Bowdon city clerk’s office (including a stint as assistant city manager), followed by a 22-year career as Carroll County’s Probate Judge, a post from which she retired in 2018.
The retirement, however, didn’t last.
“Several people contacted me and said I should run for mayor in Carrollton,” Cason said with a smile.
“I am sure a lot of folks in Bowdon wondered about that,” she said of the home of the Red Devils, one of Carrollton High School’s fiercest sports rivals, especially during Cason’s time at Bowdon High. During her junior year, both Carrollton and Bowdon won state championships in Class A and Class B, respectively.
“We were big rivals back then, and I certainly still love my hometown, but I love Carrollton too. I am very proud to serve as its mayor,” Cason said.
She was elected mayor in 2019 and took office in January, 2020.
She said she loves talking to people, especially visitors, about the city for which she serves as chief executive.
“We hosted the Georgia Municipal Association annual meeting here earlier this year, and of course hundreds of people stayed two days with us a few weeks ago when BRAG (Bicycle Ride Across Georgia) was here,” she said.
“I heard so many wonderful comments about our city, how great our facilities are, and how friendly and nice our citizens are,” Cason said, “and it made me proud to be able to serve such a great community.”
Cason’s involvement in government stretches outside the city limits of Carrollton. She has held numerous leadership roles, including serving as president of the Georgia Municipal Clerks and Finance Officers Association of Georgia and the Georgia Council of Probate Judges.
Also, she was a founding member of the Carroll County Mental Health Advocacy Program and was vice-chair of the Carroll County Family Connection.
“I love working with people in any way I can,” Cason said.
Cason and her husband, Don, have three daughters and three grandchildren.
She comes up for re-election in 2023. Will she run again?
“I plan to,” Cason said, “I love what I do, and I love serving the people of Carrollton.”
