Systems & Methods, Inc. (SMI), the local family owned and operated business in Carrollton, hits a major milestone this week with its 50th year in business. To commemorate a half century of service to families around the country, SMI kicks off its anniversary festivities with a community reception Thursday at their corporate office, followed by a year-long series of celebratory events.
SMI was started in 1971 as a local consulting service that helped area businesses navigate data processing and accounting services at the dawn of the computer age. Word of mouth from that early work led to relationships and eventual contracts with Georgia’s Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS), first processing paperwork for a handful of county office and eventually issuing food stamps to the entire state.
From the beginning, SMI has built a reputation as notable for compassionate service as it was for innovation.
“I couldn’t imagine charging anyone for welfare work,” said Bob Stone, founder of the company, so he did SMI’s first job for Carroll County—writing a computer program that automated the food stamp authorization process—for free.
SMI reinvented itself in the late 1990s when the federal food stamp program converted to EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer), breaking into the child support world by partnering with state and local governments to deliver payments to families and children. The company began offering debit card services in the early 2010s, a line of business that grew quickly with new technology and features that made it easier for families to access their money.
Fifty years after its humble beginnings in Bob and Tish Stone’s living room, SMI has a lot to celebrate.
“I don’t think my dad ever dreamed the company would make it 50 years,” said Karen Middlebrooks, SMI’s Chief Administrative Officer and the Stone’s youngest child.
“To see where we are now and how far we’ve come, it’s amazing,” she said.
Today, Systems and Methods, Inc. delivers critical government payments to more than 5 million families per year through child support payment processing centers in 16 states, a reach greater than any other provider.
Also, its smiONE Visa® Prepaid Card is in the wallets of 2 million people in 12 states and 12 tribes. Its original partnership with the State of Georgia still exists today in the form of SMILE, a fund accounting software that the company designed exclusively for the Department of Family and Children’s Services.
Internally, the company has grown from one employee to 600 and is in its second and third generations of family leadership.
For SMI, longevity has come from a longstanding commitment to nurturing relationships—with each other, the people they serve, and their partners.
“Our relationships are everything,” said Joe Stone, Chief Executive Officer.
“You want to make sure you’re giving your partners your very best. That’s just ingrained in us,” he noted.
“The first thing I learned was that relationships with our clients are the most important things we have,” said Lou Hall, Chief Operating Officer, who joined SMI in the late 1990s to lend her experience in child support to SMI’s new State Disbursement Unit (SDU) operations.
“I saw the company values that SMI had and that sort of convinced me that [it] was a company I would enjoy working with. We really are family,” Hall said.
SMI owes much of its success to the groundwork Stone had with the State of Georgia in the 1970s. While teaching at West Georgia College, he began to realize that a lot of businesses in the community needed help. Computers were moving in quickly, and not a lot of people knew how to use them, let alone how to take advantage of them. Stone had learned programming while working at Lockheed Marietta, and he had always enjoyed helping people, so he felt he could be of service.
With a group of other young professors and local businessmen, Stone started Systems and Methods, Inc. on the side, and the group took out a loan to buy a large-scale computer because he knew they needed it to handle the high volume of work he had in mind. Bob and his wife, Tish, kept the pool table-sized Burroughs computer in their living room.
Business was steady with a few local billing and payroll clients, but after six unprofitable months, the decision was made to close. Bob’s partners came to him with a plan for each of them to take out a note to pay off the original loan. The only problem was, he couldn’t afford those payments. He also really liked the work he was doing.
The computer, and SMI, were staying.
During this time, Stone had made a name for himself in Carrollton by helping several of his students who were aware of his computer knowledge and had come to him with questions seeking computer help. Several of these students worked for local businesses.
Stone was eager to help businesses with their accounting and data processing. One of these individuals, Mrs. Greene, the local county director of the family and children services in Carroll County GA, was taking a continuing education class through the college and approached Stone to help her solve a management process problem they were having. They sat down together and worked through the process they were using and devised a plan to create more efficiency through a computerized file management system and process. This new workflow, including a computer program designed by Stone, was the answer the director needed, and her staff was able to accomplish all the work load in record time.
Stone refused payment at first, unable to imagine charging someone for welfare work. The next week, Mrs. Greene mentioned SMI’s services in a district meeting with 16 other county offices, all dealing with the same issues. These additional counties began calling to inquire about the same services.
Stone could not simply give away the services for free; the counties agreed to cover all the cost. Therefore, SMI was able to break even.
Then came a few more counties, 20, 30, 40 and more. Within six months, SMI had contracts with 60 counties, and Stone had devised a business model he could live with. The rest of Georgia would soon follow suit, giving SMI the entire 159-county reach, contracts that Stone won by personally travelling to each office to offer his services.
Dad finally came to the conclusion that maybe it is okay to charge the government for services if you can provide a more efficient and effective service than they currently have; thus, the real success for SMI began,” said Bill Stone, President of SMI.
Service to others resonates through the SMI culture, and as it turns out, we experience so much success when we are willing to go out of our way to serve others without expecting anything in return,” he explained.
“Every time we [had] a success story, it was just so exciting,” remembered Carole Murphy, SMI’s Accounting and Finance Manager who has been with the company for 44 years.
“We celebrated. The whole company did, which was basically all seven of us,” Murphy said.
However, the state’s Department of Family and Children’s Services soon had other challenges. Monthly data updates were required to keep up with changes in each household’s income, and the state was struggling with manual input. Soon, SMI presented a solution for that, too, and began processing the authorizations to participate in the food stamp program for welfare recipients.
The next challenge was the issuance of the food stamps to the recipients. In one Georgia county, the bank and post office did not want to provide food stamp issuance anymore, a decision that Stone saw as discriminatory; he didn’t like it. Neither did Dick Pickering, the state’s food stamp director, who later joined SMI as the first vice president. Pickering explained the mandates in place at the time: if one county couldn’t or wouldn’t participate in the system, the entire state would lose the benefit. Pickering had a solution: Did SMI want to issue the food stamps?
Stone had to think about it. That seemed like a lot of liability, but what choice did he have? People needed his service, so, he agreed.
Stone’s foundation and drive for innovation continued in the second generation of leadership as SMI strategically shifted from food stamp issuance to child support disbursement. The SMI team recognized an opportunity to modernize the way child support payments were processed. At the time, providers relied solely on paper documentation, and SMI leadership felt they could find a better solution. The company researched and adopted OPEX scanners for upfront document imaging, a pioneering move that helped digitalize and streamline state operations that remains the industry standard today.
By offering innovative payment technology solutions customized to each unique agency, as well as direct access to a team of child support veterans, SMI was able to distinguish itself and grow its reach.
“A lot of us came from the child support world originally,” said Edie Mobley, Vice President of Operational Services. “We worked in child support offices, and we managed those cases, so we understand their language and their needs.”
SMI has never lost sight of its main goal: “Taking care of families across the country with a real financial need and making sure we do it right and as efficiently and as quickly as possible,” said Bill Stone, SMI president.
That drive to serve defines the company’s culture.
“We hire good people, and we retain good people,” said Jennifer Duke, Vice President of Government Services. “They’re all passionate about the work we do. They’re glad to be helping families and children, and so it falls right in line with the foundation that Bob set.”
A half century and a lifetime of relationships later, the company continues to push itself in the name of service.
“I think the reason we’re so successful is we refuse to sit still,” said Ben Johnson, Chief Information Officer of SMI. “We’re constantly changing. If there’s something new out there, something new that can help our state partners or the families we serve get their money faster or access information faster, we’re going to do it.”
Making an impact is critical at Systems and Methods. Customer service representatives are trained to navigate calls with compassion.
“When a CSR gets a call, ‘Where’s my check?’, it’s not like that’s extra money,” said Stone. “That’s money they need today to buy food to put on the table tonight.”
It is perhaps that collective sense of duty that unifies SMI’s 600 employees and makes them such a tight-knit bunch.
“I consider SMI to be one of the greatest blessings in my life,” said Audrey Cannon, Project Director in Georgia, who started working at the company when she was 19 and recently celebrated her 40th anniversary.
“[They have let me] grow not only as an employee, but as a person,” Cannon said.
“SMI means family,” said Ann Marie Oldani, Assistant Vice President of Business Development. “It also means collaborative spirit and satisfaction and personal growth that come from being part of something larger than myself.”
The current leaders of Systems and Methods, Inc. credit Bob Stone with laying a firm foundation to grow on and are thankful for the SMI and family values he instilled in each of them. Maintaining a successful family business, now moving into its third generation, is no easy task.
“I think by not trying to run Dad out of the company but work with him and let him continue to teach us, that’s what has made the transition so successful. Dad always taught us to take the time, do it right, or don’t do it,” said Bart Stone, SMI’s Chief Properties Officer.
Karen agrees: “It is now the task of the second generation to ensure a smooth transition to the third and fourth generations.”
So, what’s next for SMI?
Building on the strength of its State Disbursement Unit and debit card partnerships, SMI has evolved in recent years with the financial technology age to adopt industry-first technology and tools that give families faster, more secure access to their funds, without the need for traditional banking.
“SMI is primed to keep moving forward and continuing to serve the families throughout the US,” said Robin Custard, Chief Financial Officer of SMI.
Added Bo Stone, Chief Strategy Officer of SMI, “We are constantly looking at how we can continue to innovate and improve the lives of those we serve.”
“We have been truly blessed with a great team and great partners for the last 50 years. While we’re celebrating, we are also focused on what the future looks like for the families we serve for the next 50 years and beyond. SMI is just getting started,” he explained.
