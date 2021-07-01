A 44-year tradition in Carrollton will continue on Saturday as the People's Parade starts the city's Independence Day festivities.
The parade, which began after the city's Bicentennial celebration of 1976, was canceled last year as the city curtailed mass gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. But it will return as big as ever, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3.
Sunny skies are predicted, according to The Weather Channel, with only a 7% chance of rain and a forecast high of 84 degrees Fahrenheit.
Local attorney Tommy Vance will be this year’s grand marshal.
Floats will begin lining up at 8:30 a.m. The 1.8-mile parade route begins at the Dairy Queen on South Park Street and heads north on Highway 27 before turning right on Alabama Street. The parade will continue through downtown Carrollton on Newnan Street and onto Bankhead Highway, ending at Robinson Salvage Overstock Warehouse at 620 Bankhead Highway.
Providing the music for this year's parade will be the combined high school marching bands from the Carroll County and Carrollton City School districts. They will be playing patriotic favorites for the crowds that line the streets. More than 300 musicians will be led by band directors Neil Ruby of Central High and Chris Carr of Carrollton High.
As a special feature, the famed Spirit of Atlanta Drum and Bulge Corps will also be marching.
Veterans will play a leading role in the parade. American Legion Post 143 will present the colors and will be followed by Retired Lt. Colonel and Bronze Star recipient Norris Garrett who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He will be riding in Ken Cobb's WWII jeep.
Also, members of American Legion Post 143 will be riding in a U.S. Army 2 1/2 ton, 6x6 truck owned by Post member Richard Green. The World War II vintage military vehicle has a long history of defending our country; over a half-million of them were used during WWII.
Other groups taking part in the parade include the Marine Corps League Aubrey Gilbert Detachment 1312, Georgia National Guard, the Trinka Davis Veterans Village resident bus carrying veterans from all wars since WWII, and representatives of the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park will display a replica of the two KIA Walls at the Memorial Park.
The People’s Parade will again feature float contests in which judges will select winners in four categories, including large business, small business, church, and general. First-place winners will compete for the 16th Annual Community Spirit Award Cup that will be presented during the “Sounds of Liberty Concert” on July 4th at 8 p.m. on the front lawn of the Carrollton Elementary School.
Other parade participants will include a series of antique tractors sponsored by the West Georgia Two-Cylinder Club, and crowd favorites such as the University of West Georgia mascot Wolfie and the Chick-fil-A cow.
“I’m always excited about the People's Parade,” parade coordinator Rebecca Smith said. “It is a fun community day, honoring our local heritage and armed service members past and present. We hope you will join us as we celebrate our nation's birthday!”
The history of the Carrollton People’s Parade goes back to 1977, the year after the city celebrated the Bicentennial with a downtown parade on July 4th, 1976. However, there were no plans for a parade the following year until some local citizens decided that the town should have a celebration. A local radio announcer, Michael Styles, commented on the air that it was disappointing that another parade had not been planned. Carrollton resident Faye Phillips agreed and took the lead in organizing one.
The following is a brief history of the Carrollton People’s Parade provided by Mrs. Smith:
“And that's how it started. Phillips talked to then-Police Chief Jack Bell to get a permit for the parade while Styles drummed up marchers through the radio. They received donations from some local agencies: the recreation department loaned a two-ton truck to the celebration, the Peoples Bank donated $50 for watermelons, the police sent a police car for use in the parade, and Shady Grove Stables donated hay and loaned horses for participants to ride in the parade.
“The day of the parade -- dubbed the People's Parade by Styles and Phillips -- the marchers spread the hay on the truck, loaded the watermelons on top of the hay, and set off from the Square to march to Lake Carroll. In absence of a band, some marchers brought pans and utensils and provided percussion for the parade.”
Now, 44 years later, the Carrollton People’s Parade marches on with bands, floats, horses, and other assorted means of transportation, and citizens decked out in red, white, and blue — a few of whom may be banging on pots and pans for old time's sake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.