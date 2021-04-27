Carrollton's David Pippin drops new album full of influences

Not all musicians begin their career playing instruments and writing song lyrics in their early adolescent years.
David Pippin, a musician based out of Carrollton, grew up listening to several different musical influences. It wasn’t until he was older that he realized that creating music was something he wanted to further.
“I have been in love with music ever since I can remember,” said Pippin. “It wasn’t until I was 15 that I started to play music. My parents were lovers of music. My dad was heavily into rock ‘n’ roll, and my grandfather was into blues, so I kind of evolved from there.
“My father had the largest stereo system I had ever seen, still to this day. The speakers reached the ceiling because he had them all stacked on top of one another.”
Although no one in his family played an instrument, music was prominent in his household. Over time, Pippin utilized many of the genres he enjoyed and combined them into something more of his style.
“I take so much from so many different artists,” said Pippin. “Its hard to narrow down a specific genre or style because I love so many. I play flamenco, which is Spanish guitar, Latin jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, and even blues.”
Pippin recently hosted an album release party at Sutton’s American Grill on April 24, when he dropped his newest work, “Wednesday Night Sessions”.
“On this particular album I have a lot of blues influences, and even in the blues influence I pull from a lot of individuals such as B.B. King, to Stevie Ray Vaughan, to the Osmond Brothers,” said Pippin. “On some parts of the album I pull from people like Al Dean who is a flamenco/Spanish jazz player.
“There are about 13 different local artists who play on the album,” continued Pippin. “I wrote all the songs, but I had a lot of musicians come and play on it. I had three different singers come and do back up vocals, two different harmonica players, three different drummers, and two different bass players who all put their touch on it.”
With the incorporation of numerous different influences, the album is quite unique. It is a good representation of Pippin and his life experiences.
“There is a song on the album called ‘Toro Rojo,’ which is a straight progressive jazz piece,” said Pippin. “It is definitely different from everything else on the album, so it is all over the place.
“There is also a lot of story telling in my music. I feel like there should always be some type of story told whether it is fictional or not. The stories don’t always have to relate to music either. I think there are, like, two songs in this album where I tell stories based on my real life.”
Pippin’s authenticity is translated through his music. He records music he feels demonstrates his own realness in a way that would still appeal to the audience.
“A lot of the songs were recorded live,” said Pippin. “While recording the song ‘Sugar Cane’ that will appear on this album, we were just going to record all night. The first recording we did, we were all comfortable. After about two hours of recording, we then decided to listen to all the recordings. The first recording we did of ‘Sugar Cane’ is what went on the album, because it came across as organic.
“By the second or third take, we are trying to get it right and we can tell. Music conveys it all. It is all the emotions one can think of — happiness, joy, thoughtfulness, etc. all in one. And that is basically what this album does.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.