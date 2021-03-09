Police arrested a Carrollton woman Saturday after they said she struck another woman in the head with a brick.
Willie Frances Parham, 60, was charged by Carrollton Police with aggravated assault. Authorities said the victim had multiple lacerations across her head. She was sent to the emergency room at Tanner Health Systems.
On Saturday evening, dispatchers sent officers to a Carter Street residence regarding a stabbing, according to the CPD incident report. The report said officers, upon investigation, found the victim in tears, bleeding from several deep cuts on her head. The victim told officers Parham struck her with a brick because Parham was drunk, according to the report.
After questioning other witnesses and Parham, officers learned that the victim allegedly attempted to fight Parham and grabbed her by the arm. At that moment, Parham grabbed a brick off the floor and struck her with it. Parham admitted to officers that she was guilty of the crime and, according to the report.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Parham remains in the custody of the Carroll County Jail with a $10,000 bond to her name.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.