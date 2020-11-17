Carrollton water treatment plant recognized with quality assurance awards

Carrollton’s water treatment plant has been honored by the Georgia Association of Water Professionals for ensuring the city’s drinking water maintains a high quality.
The city earned the association’s Laboratory Quality Assurance and Quality Control Silver Award for a city serving between 10,000 and 100,000 residents.
The last time the city won this award was in 2012, Water Plant Superintendent Connie Nelms said in a release. The plant also won the award in 2005.
“This award recognizes that our state-certified lab is going above and beyond all state and federal minimum standards for water quality monitoring,” Nelms said.
The Georgia Association of Water Professionals began working in 1932 on drinking water treatment and education, according to the nonprofit’s website. Since then, the association has expanded to address wastewater treatment, water resources and stormwater management, water conservation, utility management and customer service.
Emily Williamson, the city’s full-time lab analyst is a 2019 graduate of the University of North Georgia with a degree in biology. She analyzes and monitors water samples taken at locations around the city and in the Water Treatment Plant’s lab.
Williamson told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday morning the award gives her assurance that she fell into the right career fresh out of college.
“I also worked for a source monitoring lab in college for samples around Lake Lanier,” she said. “It’s definitely something the city should be proud of, just keeping up with the operations of it all.”
“It’s important to highlight that you have the actual plant itself that requires a lot of attention and maintenance. We have a lot of great workers here that keep it running 24/7 regardless of weather conditions, pandemics (and) power outages.”
Each sample is tested for chlorine residual and coliform bacteria, and Williamson also performs courtesy checks and education when customers call the plant with concerns about their water quality.
The number of samples is determined by the state’s Environmental Protection Division based on population data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The sites are arranged along two routes of 30, which are sampled and tested throughout the year.
Nelms said population growth will require additional testing sites, and she expects an increase to 40 sites per month when the 2020 U.S. Census data is released.
“What makes this award so special is, after evaluation by our peers using state and federal regulations, that we know we are doing what we need to do,” Nelms said. “Every lab, like every plant, is different and peer collaboration is important. We continue to learn from other labs’ methods or ways to always improve.”
In 2018, both the city’s water and wastewater treatment facilities were awarded the association’s Platinum Award for that calendar year.
The Platinum Award represented five years of perfect operations at the water plant and 12 years of perfect operations at the wastewater facility.
The city has made several improvements to the infrastructure over the years at both treatment facilities. At the drinking water facility, the city refurbished concrete structures that were put in place in the 1950s and 1970s.
At the wastewater plant, the city replaced the “headworks” equipment, according to Operations Manager Tony Richardson, including grit removal and screening equipment, that had been in place for three decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.