Two high school football coaches found themselves in scramble-mode this week, looking for opponents for Friday night games.
Their scheduled match-ups were canceled due to the surge in COVID infections among the teams they were scheduled to play.
The Temple Tigers was one of those teams that had to back out of their scheduled matchup with Villa Rica.
Carrollton High School announced early Wednesday that the Newnan Cougars would not be coming to Grisham Stadium this week because of depleted manpower caused by COVID.
A few hours later, Villa Rica High sent out a notice that the Temple Tigers had to cancel their visit to Sam McIntyre Stadium on Friday night to help inaugurate the Wildcats’ newly refurbished stadium and turf field.
However, both the Trojans and the Wildcats will be suiting up this weekend after securing last-minute replacement foes. The Trojans will host a AAAAAA school from Fulton County, Johns Creek High School (1-0), this Friday night at Grisham Stadium, and the Wildcats (1-0) will entertain the Rockmart Yellow Jackets (0-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.
When a high school sports team in Georgia is notified that an upcoming opponent will be unable to play a scheduled game, it is the responsibility of the affected school to find a replacement opponent, if possible — and usually on very short notice. Such was the case last season when COVID issues at Carrollton High School forced the Trojans to cancel their scheduled game against Newnan High School.
Carrollton officials hit the phones when the school was notified that the Cougars would not be coming Friday night. The result was Friday’s matchup with the AAAAA school in Fulton County, Johns Creek High School.
