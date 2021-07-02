The Carroll Symphony, The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra, and the Carrollton Wind Ensemble will be filling the air with American music for three days, starting tonight, July 2, and continuing on the third, and capping off the fourth.
Admission to each of these family-friendly events is free.
The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra kicks off the celebratory weekend on tonight as it takes the stage at the AMP at 8 p.m. for their “American Jazz” concert.
The Carrollton Wind Ensemble performs “American Favorites” at the AMP at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3.
The Carroll Symphony caps off Fourth of July celebrations with friends and families on the grounds of the Carrollton City Schools.
The 2021 “Sounds of Liberty” concert begins at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, and builds to a fireworks display, accompanied by the sounds of everyone’s favorite patriotic melodies.
Event planners invite attendees to gather on the lawn of Carrollton Elementary School, which offers ample room for all the lawn chairs and beach blankets of those who gather at the free event. Long-time attendees advise that the grounds right in front of the stage offer the very best view of the fireworks as well as the thrill of experiencing the music “up close.”
As evening approaches, spotlights switch on, the professional musicians mount the stage, Conductor Terry Lowry takes the podium, local radio stations go live, the “Call to the Colors” signals the American Legion Honor Guard to raise the colors, and “The Star Spangled Banner” sounds across the crowd.
Audience members will enjoy an “All-American program,” so named because all the evening’s works were written by American composers, including John Williams, Leonard Bernstein, Terry Lowry, and John Philip Sousa.
Well-known soloist Larry Frazier’s performance of “Salute to the Patriots” will set the theme for the crowd to recognize both wartime and peacetime veterans of each of our country’s military branches as they take the stage.
The symphony’s performance of John Williams’ ”Hymn to the Fallen” from the film “Saving Private Ryan” will pay tribute to men and women from Carroll County’s who have given their lives in service to our country.
The Carroll Symphony will premiere two exciting American works by winners of their statewide Young Composers Competition, Michael Solomon and Kayla McGuinn.
Everyone’s favorite patriotic melodies, including “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever, ” are guaranteed to entertain the audience as the evening culminates in a brilliant fireworks display.
Mayor Betty Cason welcomes everyone to the celebration:
“It is an honor to serve as the Mayor of the City of Carrollton and have the privilege to welcome you to a night of beautiful music and a firework extravaganza. We are privileged to live in a country where we can assemble together to celebrate our freedom. I want to thank our military men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to give us this opportunity and freedom.
“We are so blessed in our community to have such wonderful, talented musicians as the Carrollton Symphony Orchestra. Their music fills the night as people gather with family and friends to celebrate this momentous occasion. I want to thank our sponsors for their contribution in making this Fourth of July Celebration possible for our community and wish each of you a happy and safe Independence Day.”
2021 will be the 18th year for the CSO to perform at The Sounds of Liberty. The Symphony’s first Sounds of Liberty concert was also the first year that awards were presented for the winning floats in the People’s Parade, a project organized and managed by the Evening Sertoma Club.
The tradition continues as this year’s Community Spirit Cup will be presented by Carrollton Evening Sertoman Rebecca L. Smith, coordinator of The People’s Parade.
This year’s concert is presented by Carroll Symphony Orchestra Guild. City of Carrollton, Carroll County, Warren and Ava Sewell Foundation, Wells Fargo Foundation, 3:16 Healthcare, SMI, Bain Dental Group, Almon Funeral Home, Tanner Health System, Southwire, Ridley-Teal Properties, Gradick Communications, Milestone Investment Management, Hughes Custom Homes, Turbo Data Networks, Advantage Office Solutions, Sheriff Terry Langley, Bank of America, West Georgia Ambulance Service, Garrett Robinson Investment, Garrett Drugs, Scott Evans Dodge, Scott Evans Nissan, SyncGlobal Telecom, West Georgia Technical College, Southern States Bank, Synovus, and United Community Bank.
