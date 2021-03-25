Except for a brief six-week period during the fall, the Carrollton Senior Center has been closed for the past 12 months because of the pandemic. But starting April 1, the center will be open again.
The center will resume normal hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, according to Danielle Jenkins, manager of the senior center. The dine-in lunch begins at noon, and the drive-thru lunch is available from 12:05 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. Lunches are $2, and reservations must be made between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. by calling 770-832-1644.
Although the center has continued to provide the meals-on-wheels lunches on a drive-thru/pick-up basis and some outdoor activities — as well as a very limited number of activities online or by phone — the reopening will be the first time in several months that in-person opportunities will be made available.
“We are very excited to be able to start seeing our seniors again for the sit-down lunch, as well as the other activities that we provide instead of only being able to wave at them as they drive through to pick up their lunches,” Jenkins said.
Prior to the pandemic, an average of 100 people per day enjoyed the activities and lunches.
In addition to the meals, most of the center’s activities will be made available, according to Jenkins. These includie the very popular Bingo games, nice-and-easy aerobics, woodcarving, billiards, card games, water aerobics and access to the fitness center. Line-dancing will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
One of the few opportunities that will not be included at this time is the day and overnight trips.
Temperature checks and the wearing of masks will be required, Jenkins emphasized.
Located at 220 West Ave., the Carrollton Senior Center is operated through the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department. It is open to adults ages 55 and over for activities and 60 and over for lunches. A $20 annual membership fee is required, and there is an additional $20 annual charge for use of the fitness center.
