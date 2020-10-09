The Carrollton City School System is looking for sponsors for this year’s Christmas program to help needy families.
Last year, sponsors ensured a wonderful Christmas for hundreds of children and Ryan Scroggin, Carrollton Upper Elementary School counselor and program liaison, says needs this year will be even greater because of the pandemic.
Sponsors will be provided profiles of their assigned families that include parents’ names, children’s names, ages, sizes and special wants and needs. Social workers and counselors have screened these families and found them to be in need of assistance.
Sponsors should be prepared to contact their assigned families with any gift questions and to arrange delivery. Counselors are very willing to help sponsors contact Christmas families if they are not able to reach them; however, sponsors are asked to attempt to make contact with their families before the school system closes for the Christmas break in case there are problems with contact information on file.
Please know that Carrollton City Schools does not expect sponsors to meet all the requests a family may make. Purchase only items that you are comfortable with and that fit into your budget.
Sponsor forms are available on the school system’s website (www.carrolltoncityschools.net) and need to be returned to Carrollton Upper Elementary School, 151 Tom Reeve Dr., by Friday, Oct. 30.
For more information, contact Ryan Scroggin at CUES at 770-830-0997, or email him at ryan.scroggin@carrolltoncityschools.net. If you want to fax the form, send it to 770-834-5391. Be sure to put to the attention of Ryan Scroggin on the cover letter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.