SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
For the sixth consecutive time, the Carrollton Board of Education has been recognized by the Georgia School Boards Association as an Exemplary Board of Achievement.
The recognition program is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership. In addition, GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.
The Carrollton Board of Education has been at the forefront of earning this prestigious designation since the GSBA began the process several years ago and was one of the first 36 school districts in the state to earn Exemplary status.
The recognition program is a three-tier, three-year process and is considered GSBA’s highest honor. This year, 55 of the 180 school boards across the state were recognized.
In 1998, the Georgia School Boards Association was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.
A board must complete nine requirements to be considered for the Exemplary Board designation. One of these includes earning continuing education credits via classes and training. Carrollton BOE members have exceeded this training requirement while achieving high marks in the other required areas.
