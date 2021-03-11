Police arrested three Carrollton residents Tuesday whom officials say were in possession of multiple illegal drugs during a traffic stop.
Shearobert Scott Hamby, 21, faces charges of illegal possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and failure to obey a stop sign.
Breonna Lashae Daniel, 24, faces two charges of illegal possession of controlled substances and one charge of possession of marijuana.
Adalis Kierra Kendrix, 25, faces illegal possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana charges.
At around noon Tuesday, a Carrollton Police officer said he saw a vehicle fail to stop at a traffic sign at the Mabry Street and Kingbridge Drive intersection. Reports state that the officer followed the vehicle through a neighborhood he said was known for its drug activity and stopped the vehicle on Kingsbridge Road.
After speaking to the driver, identified as Hamby, the officer reported that he was acting “nervous and shaking uncontrollably.” The report said Hamby was accompanied by Daniel in the passenger seat and Kendrix in the backseat. The officer said the behavior of both passengers led him to suspect illegal drugs being inside the vehicle.
The report said the officer asked Hamby to step out of the vehicle and then conducted a consensual body search, where he found a grinder with marijuana inside. The officer placed handcuffs on Hamby, removed the other two passengers, and conducted a full search of the vehicle, according to the report.
The report said officers found a plastic bag of marijuana and numerous pills they identified as ecstasy in the vehicle. A few were found on Kendrix’s person, the report said.
After completing the investigation, all three individuals were arrested and transported to the Carroll County Jail.
As of Thursday afternoon, Hamby, Daniel, and Kendrix remain in jail without a set bond.
