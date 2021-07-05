Funding an organization that operates 24-hours per day, 365-days each year is expensive. Managing a budget which fuels that operation, both literally and figuratively, encompasses a myriad of responsibilities. It also requires extensive education, training and unique understanding and insight.
But when that operation is a police department which protects and serves the community’s citizens night and day, the dollars and cents and how they are spent may be surprising to the people who foot the bill with their tax dollars.
Carrollton City Police Chief Joel Richards is responsible for a budget that totaled $8.5 million during the 2020 fiscal year. Salaries and associated expenses like social security, insurance, and worker’s comp comprised the biggest chunk of expenses, as is the case with virtually any entity. For the Carrollton PD that line item came to $7 million dollars last year.
The Carrollton Police Department staff includes over 70 sworn officers and detectives and several civilian staff members. The myriad of duties and responsibilities performed range from the expected policing of downtown streets and businesses and neighborhoods that are spread out over the 23 square miles contained within the Carrollton city limits to criminal investigations and service as school resource officers and crossing guards.
Patrolling the streets of Carrollton requires a fleet of approximately 75 vehicles. Nearly $170,000 is spent annually fueling these vehicles.
One of the major divisions of the Carrollton PD is Uniform Services led by Capt. J.J. Cole. He and his officers are responsible for such day-to-day operations as patrol, traffic, bike and housing authority units and school resource officers.
During the 12 months of the 2019-2020 fiscal year that began on July 1 and ended June 30, Uniform Services amassed the following statistics:
- 68,475 calls for service (188/day)
- 9,436 citations issued
- 1,638 arrests made
- 219 DUI arrests
The CPD Traffic Unit averages investigating more than 2,000 motor vehicle collisions each year that range from minor fender-benders to serious and fatal accidents. The Traffic Unit's statistics showed that November, Fridays, and early-mid afternoons were the busiest periods for crashes. The 16-24 age range ranked by far the highest.
Two special areas of the Carrollton Police Department are the COPS (Community Oriented Police Services) Unit and the Crisis Response Team. The COPS Unit operates on special equipped bicycles and all-terrain vehicles which allow access to patrol areas that may either difficult to patrol or otherwise inaccessible via a standard police cruiser.
Additionally, the COPS unit uses the advantages of stealth to increase its ability to locate and apprehend criminals. Members of this unit can be seen throughout the city in the downtown area, shopping centers, parks, neighborhoods and the Carrollton Greenbelt.
The Crisis Response Team (CRT) is a relatively new addition to the Carrollton Police Department. Handling 911 calls that deal with mental illness, the CRT includes a police officer, who is also a trained paramedic, that is teamed with a mental health professional. These individuals do not wear traditional police uniforms or drive vehicles with the usual police markings. The goal, according to Chief Richards, is a softer approach to effectively deal with people who are having serious mental issues. Responses are initiated by calls to 911 where the dispatcher identifies the situation as a mental health crisis.
“Our mayor, Betty Cason, has been particularly supportive of our efforts in strengthening this area of our department's work,” Chief Richards said, “and we are very appreciative of her support and that of all the city commissioners.”
Another major division of the Carrollton PD, Criminal Investigative Services, is led by Capt. Shannon Cantrell. Offenses such as aggravated assault, burglary, homicide, larceny/theft, rape, robbery and vehicle theft are investigated. During 2020, a total of 4,471 incident reports were filed. With 813 logged incidents, larceny/theft was by far the most frequently investigated crime in this category.
There was one homicide committed during 2020.
Cyber crimes are also investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division. This unit assists all officers, as well as other law enforcement agencies, in the investigation of any crime that involves digital evidence (computers, cell phone records, and records from electronic service providers). The Cyber Crimes Unit is a part of the United States Secret Services Electronic Crimes and Internet Crimes Against Children task forces.
The Carrollton Police Department's ACE (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement) Unit is led by Sgt. Chad Taylor. It is comprised of investigators who are responsible for the suppression of drug, organized crime and vice activities. Five years ago, CPD received Naloxone kits, a mediation designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses.
The Carrollton Special Response Team (SRT) is comprised of more than 20 members from throughout the police department who are trained to perform in high-stress situations such as executing “high risk” search warrants which usually stem from investigations into narcotics sales and street gang activity. The SRT is charged with responding to critical incidents involving “barricaded gun-men” and hostage situations. The members of the team are specially trained in building entry and clearing, vehicle take-downs, and firearms skills. They are equipped with advanced armor, tools and other equipment and undergo training twice each month.
With such a wide variety of abilities and talents required to successfully run a police department 24/7 and maintain proficiency throughout the ranks, education and training are vital and no more so than with the Carrollton Police Department. Located within the CPD headquarters on Bradley Street is an entire floor dedicated to training. And not only is the facility used for its own police officers, but by other law enforcement agencies as well. Police vehicles from Haralson County, Rome, College Park and Madison County near Athens were recently seen in the parking lot at city hall.
