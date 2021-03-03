Carrollton police arrested an Atlanta man early Wednesday on charges of illegally possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute.
He was also charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm or knife during certain crimes and weaving over the roadway.
A Carrollton police officer was traveling northbound on South Park Street when he noticed a silver Honda Accord in front of him in the center lane drifting toward the right side of the road.
According to a police department report, the vehicle traveled between two lanes before activating its hazard lights and fully entering the outside lane. The officer said in the report that he “found it strange” the vehicle failed to maintain its lane of travel, so he changed lanes to get behind the vehicle.
That was when, according to police, the driver turned into the parking lot of the Cook-Out restaurant. The officer notified dispatchers that he was conducting a traffic stop and followed the driver as he reportedly circled the parking lot, passing numerous open parking stalls and back to the entrance, where he stopped.
The officer exited his patrol vehicle and approached the driver, identified in the report as Jarrod Dante Jackson. While standing at Jackson’s window, the officer reported observing a beer bottle on the front passenger compartment floorboard.
Jackson was asked for his driver’s license, which he told police he did not have. The officer obtained all of Jackson’s information and questioned him about the beer bottle. Jackson was asked if there were any other intoxicants in the car beside the bottle, and Jackson told police there were not. He also told the officer he only had two beers and leaned over to get the beer bottle for the officer.
The officer said in his report that Jackson’s movements appeared “quick and frantic.” Jackson was asked to step out of the vehicle and if there were any weapons in it. He said no on the question of weapons, and then he got out of the vehicle and was asked to be searched.
Jackson said the vehicle did not belong to him. Jackson agreed to the search and was positioned at the back bumper of the vehicle with his hands on the trunk. The officer immediately found two small bags bound tightly with plastic in Jackson’s watch pocket. The first bag was not transparent, but the officer said in his report the packaging was consistent with narcotics. The second bag was clear plastic with a white powder substance that the officer recognized and suspected to be cocaine.
As the officer prepared to handcuff Jackson, the subject allegedly lunged forward onto the trunk of the vehicle and grabbed the bag of suspected cocaine. The officer wrapped his arms around Jackson’s upper body threw him to the ground, maintaining control of his hands. Another officer arrived and assisted with applying handcuffs on Jackson. No other force was used once Jackson had been handcuffed, according to the report.
When the officers stood Jackson up, they realized he had eaten the contents of the bag. He admitted to ingesting the substance, but he said it was marijuana and not cocaine, the report states. The first officer collected the remaining bag and Jackson was put into the patrol vehicle.
The officers then searched the vehicle and found another clear plastic bag under the driver’s seat containing what they identified as methamphetamine, the report said. A pistol was also found wedged between the driver’s seat and center console and loaded with 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
The officers said the center console contained a blue glass methamphetamine smoking pipe, and a lockbox was found under the front passenger seat containing several drugs, allegedly including meth, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and marijuana.
Miscellaneous ID and EBT cards not in Jackson’s name were also found by police, along with a traffic citation from last month from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. More than $1,000 cash was also found on Jackson, consisting of $5, $20 and $100 bills.
The report alleges Jackson was selling these drugs and he was taken to the Carrollton police department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.