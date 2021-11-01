SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department earned a record 12 awards, including “Agency of the Year,” last week at the Georgia Parks and Recreation Association’s Fourth District Banquet.
“It’s been a very productive, stellar year for CPRD, despite the pandemic that we’ve been learning to navigate for the past 18 months,” said Recreation Director Julie P. Ivey.
“We are blessed to be able to provide quality programming, parks and facilities and a great staff to keep this ship headed in the right direction.” Ivey said, “and we are grateful for the support we receive from the mayor and council and the community. It takes all of us, together, to make it successful.”
Awards received by the CPRD at the Oct. 20 event in Jonesboro ranged from the Agency of the Year Award to distinguished professional, project, network and volunteer awards.
Also, parks employee Donna Ford will be awarded the “Programming Network Distinguished Professional of the Year Award” on Nov. 2 at the GRPA State Conference in Columbus, Georgia.
The following GRPA 4th District Awards were received by the city supported Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department:
GRPA 4th District Awards
Agency of the Year:
- Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department
Distinguished Professional:
- Donna Ford
Outstanding Project :
- Optimist Park
Administration Network:
- Outstanding Support Staff — Lisa Deming
Parks/Maintenance Network:
- Outstanding Support Staff — Gary Thompson
Athletic/Aquatic Network:
- Network Professional — Ora Chism
Athletic/Aquatic Network:
- Outstanding Program — Exceeding Expectations
Programming Network:
- Outstanding Program — Camp Woodland
Athletic/Aquatic Network:
- Outstanding Special Event — Youth Fishing Tournament
Programming Network:
- Outstanding Special Event — Parking Lot Party
Programming Network:
- Volunteer of the Year — Jennifer New
Parks/Maintenance Network: Volunteer of the Year — Going Batty
