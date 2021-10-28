With a combined 55 years serving in full-time leadership roles with the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department, Kent Johnson and Julie Parkman Ivey are names synonymous with what is generally recognized as one of the top municipal recreation programs in Georgia.
Most recently under their leadership, the multi-faceted department is undergoing facilities improvements and expansion projects, as well an an increase in program offerings.
"We have a lot of things going," Johnston, who serves as Parks Director and oversees the department's 28 parks of varying sizes in the city, said this week when he and Ivey reviewed the work that is either ongoing or will be starting in the coming months.
Earlier this year, Phase 1 of the Lake Carroll Waterfront Park Project began with the clearing of city-owned lakefront property on North Lakeshore Drive. Plans include landscaping that will be part of an overall beautification of the area.
The projected completion date is the spring of 2022.
"And yes, although we did clear a number of pine trees, we are definitely planning to add many new trees to the area," Johnston noted.
Phase 2 is expected to start shortly after the completion of Phase 1. It will feature the construction of a boardwalk from the lake's dam westward to the boat docks. Currently, there is not a projected completion date for this endeavor.
Also on the drawing board for the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department is an expansion and updating of the popular Midtown Water Park located on Leroy Childs Drive on the west side of Carrollton. The project is being partially funded by a $500,000 grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund that is being matched by the City of Carrollton by a like amount, as well as additional funding. The project will include new water features, expanded parking, construction of a new structure that will house a concession area and a lifeguard office.
The Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department has been supervising and maintaining city recreation facilities and parks since 1952 when a recreation commission was established to take charge of the operation of the city gym and pool that were built on what is now called North Park Street (US 27) during the 1930's as part of the federal Works Progress Administration.
Now, nearly 70 years later, the department currently maintains and supervises 28 parks, including the largest park, the 200-acre Hobbs Farm, located off Rome Street. The conservation area is connected to the 18-mile Green Belt via a spur trail.
"The Green Belt has come to be one of our most popular venues," Johnston said, "Countless walkers, hikers and bike riders can seen enjoying it every day of the week and through much of the daylight hours."
The construction of the $5.5 million Green Belt, which was conceptualized by Johnston, was started in 2011. Its initial phase was completed in 2017 and was funded by the City of Carrollton, SPLOST funds, and grants.
A new half-mile spur off the Green Belt is planned from the Alabama Street trailhead up to 4th Street and into the Legends West Park area on the west side of Carrollton. Two pocket-parks to be built will include a large pavilion and as many as three smaller pavilions.
In addition to maintaining and supervising numerous recreation facilities and parks, the CPRD also coordinates countless youth and adult recreation programs and teams throughout the year. One of the newest sports is pickle ball, which, very simply stated, is a combination of tennis and badminton.
"We try to embrace new things," Johnston said.
With the new, however, the old has faded away in regard to a sport that was once extremely popular locally.
"Men's softball was at one time hugely popular here," Ivey said. "We had 25-30 teams in three different leagues, open, church and co-ed, and we held tournaments that attracted teams from across the state and other regions."
"But interest dwindled through the years. For a while I got several calls about it, but now we might get two or three per year," she said.
One program that is still going strong, however, is the swim team, the Carrollton Bluefins. It remains one of the department's most popular activities more than 50 years after it was started.
Ivey, a Carrollton native and Carrollton High School and West Georgia College graduate with a degree in recreation administration, competed in virtually every sport offered by the local recreation department while growing up here. She began her career with the department in 1985, left in 2001 to become assistant director of the Carroll County Recreation Department, later became aquatic director at Boundary Waters Aquatic Center in Douglas County, and returned to the CPRD in 2009. She was named the department's recreation director in 2020.
Johnston, a 1986 graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in ornamental horticulture, is a certified arborist and landscape professional. He started his 26-year career with the City of Carrollton as the Superintendent of of the Parks Division in 1995 and was named Parks Director in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.