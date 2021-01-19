Carrollton city officials are expected to confirm the 2021 election qualifying fee schedule on Thursday for two city council and three school board seats expected to be on the Nov. 2 ballot.
This will not be the only election Carrollton voters will participate in this year. On March 16, voters will determine whether the one-cent SPLOST can be renewed for the next six years.
If voters approve renewal, Carrollton officials expect to collect $26 million in revenue through 2027, which will be used to fund a variety of capital projects ranging from a new fire station on Central School Road to road and sidewalk repairs.
Other cities in Carroll, such as Villa Rica and Temple, will have council elections in November. Temple residents will also elect the city’s next mayor.
Qualifying for the Carrollton elections will take place Aug. 16-18 at Carrollton City Hall, 315 Bradley St, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The qualifying fee for city council seats is 3%, or $216, of a council member’s salary.
To run for city council, the candidate must be at least 25 years old and have lived in Carrollton for at least a year prior to the election. Those running for the city’s school board must be at least 21 years old and have lived in the city for a year.
Carrollton Finance Director Jim Triplett told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday the fee schedule must be confirmed by Feb. 1 during an election year, according to state law. That schedule will be confirmed by city officials during their January work session Thursday morning.
Voters in the west and north portions of Carrollton will go to the polls in November to select council representatives in Wards 1 and 2. Councilman Jacqulene Elaine Bridges is currently representing Ward 1 while Councilman Brett Ledbetter is leading Ward 2.
Bridges was elected in June 2019 to fill the remainder of former Ward 1 Councilman Gerald Byrd’s term. Byrd resigned in January 2019 after spending more than 20 years on the city council.
Meanwhile, Ledbetter was elected that November to fill the remainder of former Councilman Rory Wojcik’s term. Wojcik resigned in May 2019.
The seats held by Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason, Ward 3 Councilman Jim Watters and Ward 4 Councilman Bob Uglum will be up for election in November 2023.
Three seats on the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education will also be on this year’s ballot, those for Wards 2 and 3 as well as one at-large seat. The qualifying fee for these seats is $126, which is three% of the $4,200 salary made by these members. Katie Williams is currently serving as vice chair and representative of Ward 2, while Jason Mount is representing Ward 3.
The deadline to register to vote in this election will be Oct. 4. In the event of a runoff, that election will be held on Nov. 30, according to a Jan. 5 memo to City Manager Tim Grizzard from Triplett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.