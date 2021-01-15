Advocates for the homeless say the city of Carrollton could sway builders to add more housing, but leaders say there is little the city can do.
There have been numerous questions by residents over the past five years on the issue of affordable housing in the city. Earlier this month, Carrollton City Manager Tim Grizzard and Mayor Betty Cason told residents they cannot control the price of housing across town during their council meeting.
“I get a lot of questions about, ‘When’s the city going to approve some cheaper housing?’ ” Grizzard said during the Jan. 4 meeting. “I just want to say we do not control the price of housing. We don’t set the price of building materials or labor. I don’t think you can build any housing for less than $200,000 now. I just hope people understand that.”
Affordable housing is not a new issue for city officials or area real estate agents, nor is the issue unique to Carrollton. All city governments must work toward creating a mix of housing in their towns.
But in recent months, Carrollton residents have been asking the city council to do something more to address the issue.
The Rev. Jeff Jackson of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, for example, told the panel in October that the Carrollton Ministerial Alliance had been working since March, the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, to keep city residents in hotels if needed. More than $250,000 had been spent on 450 different families, he said.
He added that the homeless in Carrollton are mostly “invisible” and said the city needs to do more to address the issue.
“The more that I communicate with sisters and brothers, lay and ordained, Black, white, Hispanic, liberal or conservative, rich or poor, the more I find there is something we actually all agree with,” Jackson told city council members on Oct. 5. “Carrollton needs affordable housing. We have a problem with it.”
Cason said city officials “do recognize the issue” and added that Ward 4 Councilman Bob Uglum has been working with the Community Foundation of West Georgia to determine why some residents are living in extended stay hotels in town.
“It’s not that we’re not trying to help; we just can’t go out and build houses,” Cason said during that meeting. “We recognize the issue and are working with our community partners.”
Meanwhile, the city council will be deciding on an Auburn developer’s proposal for a $20 million apartment complex with nearly 100 units during its Feb. 1 meeting.
The complex, if approved, will be built across from the Courtyard by Marriott hotel at the intersection of Johnson Avenue, West Reese and North Cliff streets. The Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the project during this week’s meeting, with conditions.
Home construction is a market-driven business; the number of houses being built is considered a sign of economic health, even on a national scale. As such, cities can only hope that the market favors construction for sustained periods of time and that the market does not experience a bust, such as in 2008, which left many housing development projects unfinished.
But there are things any town can do to help encourage home construction.
For example, the city council can control the town’s zoning regulations, and Grizzard said the minimum size for a home in the city is 900 square feet. The square footage was reduced by the council in January 2019 from 1,250 square feet to reduce the cost of building a small home.
Later that year, the council approved the construction of three houses on Martin Luther King, Jr. Road near downtown Carrollton through the federal Neighborhood Stabilization Program. Grizzard said last week that each house cost about $155,000 to build, but there was no land or water and sewer costs included — which he said would have cost $50,000 per home.
The city council can also decide design standards for these homes with their Unified Development Ordinance and enact a moratorium to temporarily halt the construction of new multi-family units, such as apartments.
The council has approved such moratoriums in recent years on multi-family housing permits, the most recent in 2016. This was adopted because the city was concerned about the rapid growth of high-density housing across town, which officials maintained was causing increases in crime and hurting the city’s tax revenues.
Grizzard told the Times-Georgian last week that houses were being built for $80,000 in 2005 when he was the assistant city manager of Carrollton. But he said this does not occur anymore because the cost of building materials and labor has gone up.
He also said he is not in favor of the “tiny home” trend, which includes houses 700 square feet or less. He said these homes are smaller than a one-bedroom apartment, and he added these are a “fad that people are going to regret.”
Georgia does have some tiny home communities. The first one was approved in the metro Atlanta suburb of Clarkston in May 2019. It was an eight-home neighborhood on half an acre approved by DeKalb County, and each home ranged between 250 to 500 square feet, according to the MicroLife Institute website.
This nonprofit organization educates groups and cities about the “positive impacts of micro-living,” according to a statement on its website.
Other metro Atlanta cities, including East Point and Fayetteville, had tiny home communities in development at that time.
Kathy Parsons, the president of the Impact West Georgia nonprofit organization, said in a recent interview with the Times-Georgian that reducing the minimum square footage was a “good move” by city officials. The organization provides shelter for homeless men and works toward eliminating homelessness across the west Georgia area.
But she said she wants city leaders to give builders some incentive to build houses that are more affordable.
“Let’s say for every five houses you build, make sure that two of those are built for low-to-middle income people,” she said. “They need some kind of reason to want to do that. This is their livelihood, and no one wants to hurt the builders, that’s for sure.”
She added there is nothing wrong with building “tiny homes” because they are being bought by young professionals and couples.
“ ‘Tiny home’ is not a dirty word,” she said. “I’m not talking about low income. They are tiny home developments that are absolutely gorgeous. If it’s well-run, I think you could get some of your nonprofits to help with that kind of thing. That gives low and medium-income community members the opportunity to rent at an affordable rate.”
