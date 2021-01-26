Carrollton city officials are making plans to reopen the Midtown Water Park after the facility shut down for the summer last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The director of the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department said more lifeguards are needed to work at the city’s aquatic facilities.
The Midtown Water Park, on 125 Leroy Childs Drive near downtown Carrollton, has been closed since May due to CDC guidelines that restricted the number of social gatherings to 10 people, each of whom had to maintain a social distance of six feet. The water park is usually open for the summer between mid-May and mid-August, according to the city’s website. After the beginning of August, the pool is only open on the weekends for a few weeks.
City officials discussed the plans to reopen the facility during their January virtual work session Thursday.
Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department Director Julie Ivey told council members the department has between 10-12 lifeguards for early spring that work at Lakeshore Recreation Center or the Midtown Water Park. She said they will start at Midtown before moving to Lakeshore. While some stay for a while, most leave within two years. She added the starting pay for lifeguards was raised this year from minimum wage — $7.25 to $8 an hour.
“If we get two years out of a lifeguard, we’re tickled to death,” she told council members. She added the department used to be able to rely on a “pipeline” of University of West Georgia students from the campus’ fraternities or sororities. But she said these students have determined they can get a job at one of the restaurants on Adamson Square and make more money without having to be out in the hot sun during the summer.
After the park closed last summer, Ivey said the elimination of children’s swimming lessons impacted the city’s recreation department because there is an average of 450-500 children who sign up for the lessons.
“That was the one thing where we decided we had to do something because we had an issue with the length of our pool,” she said. “We had to lengthen our pool lanes in order to host a USA swim meet ... we were in non- compliance.”
The city has returned to hosting indoor swim meets at its facilities with strict social distancing guidelines in place, Ivey said.
Carrollton Ward 2 Councilman Brett Ledbetter said during that meeting that there is a limit to how many people can be in the pool at any given time. He added it seems like it is not about people “being afraid” of bringing their children back to swim meets or lessons.
“At some point, we’ve got to let people make up their own minds,” he said. “The worst-case scenario is we’re getting ready to open up and something happens. I just kind of feel like, with everything going on, people are starting to get vaccinated. There’s going to be millions of people getting vaccinated between now and the time we’re thinking about opening up.”
Those looking for a seasonal position this summer can contact Monica Craig, athletics coordinator with the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department, at mcraig@carrollton-ga.gov. The applicant must be 15 years old and able to work nights and weekends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.