Carrollton officials are discussing updating an assessment of the city’s housing inventory originally done in 2016.
City officials are also discussing creating a Tax Allocation District (TAD) to encourage builders to redevelop an area of town defined by the city council. That area has yet to be defined, but Tim Grizzard, the City Manager, suggested it could be set up somewhere downtown.
The five-year-old housing study, conducted by the Bleakly Advisory Group in Atlanta, compared the city’s multifamily housing options to regional cities of similar size and to other college towns in Georgia. Bleakly’s study found that nearly half of the city’s housing units were multifamily, compared to almost 20% of all housing in Carroll County.
The study also determined that Carrollton had a higher percentage of rental households compared to Carroll County, the state and other regional cities. Its proportion of renters was “roughly consistent” with other Georgia college towns.
Since October, the Carrollton City Council has been asked by residents to do more to create more affordable housing in town. For example, the Rev. Jeff Jackson at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church told the panel that month the city should work with community leaders toward this goal.
Grizzard handed out copies of the Bleakly study to council members and told them he would like to send out a request for proposals to consulting firms to update the assessment. The purpose of the 2016 assessment was to “study the current mix of housing stock within the City of Carrollton” and predict where housing would be in the future.
City officials just enacted a six-month moratorium on multifamily housing because they thought that inventory was out of balance with similar cities.
“We felt like we had more rental (apartments) than we needed and that was certainly the result and what the consultant found,” Grizzard said last week. “There’s a lot of talking about housing needs and affordable housing, whatever that means, and what housing should cost.”
Because this is a request for consulting, Grizzard said the city does not need to go with the lowest bidder, but instead can seek the best offer. He said he is open to working with Bleakly again this year and added the study could cost between $50,000 to $70,000.
Grizzard and Carrollton Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson also discussed creating a TAD. Eidson told the Times-Georgian on Tuesday the city would have to follow the guidelines in Georgia’s Redevelopment Powers Law when defining the district.
The state’s Redevelopment Powers Law was adopted in 1985 and gives local governments the authority to sell bonds, or long-term debt similar to a home mortgage, to finance infrastructure and other redevelopment costs within a specifically defined area. Villa Rica is currently the only city in the county with these powers and which has defined a TAD.
Carrollton would use the increased property tax revenue collected in the district, which rises as the land value increases, to pay off those bonds. Eidson said while some communities like to enter the bond market to fund their TAD, he is “not a proponent” of this method.
“Whatever tax dollars that would be generated from the redevelopment, that would be new tax revenue that could be available to a developer to help offset their up-front development costs,” Eidson said. “That wouldn’t be until the project is completed, and then as the project is completed, it’s a pay-as-you-go. The developer would still pay their taxes, but it would be like a refund.”
Tax Allocation Districts are new to west Georgia, but Eidson said they are a tool used by local governments to develop areas that have not proved attractive to developers.
“Tax Allocation Districts are usually a tool a lot of towns in Georgia have in their redevelopment tool belt,” Eidson said.
