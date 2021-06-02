It may not have been an actual miracle, but it was enough for Steve Davis.
The former minister of First Baptist Church in Carrollton was not standing behind a pulpit on Tuesday night. Instead, he was in the stands of Truist Park outside Atlanta, sitting in Row 6 of the centerfield bleachers during the Braves-Nationals game, when Braves’ outfielder Ronald Acuna stepped up to the plate in the fifth inning.
When Acuna powered his 17th home run, a 432-foot blast over the left-centerfield wall, it was Davis who wound up with the ball.
‘It was probably the most momentous joy of my life,” Davis said Wednesday — except maybe the birth of his children, one of whom was with him to share it with him.
Davis was at the ballpark with his 18-year-old daughter Natalie and her best friend, Mattie Mashburn, along with more than 35,000 fans and a regional television audience of thousands more. When the TV cameras showed Davis triumphantly holding the ball as Acuna rounded the bases, hundreds of people were watching from home in Carrollton.
“The text messages are still coming in from friends and family,” Davis said, “and one friend said he had watched the video of me catching the ball 20 times.”
“With technology and social media these days it’s hard to be missed when it involves something like that,” he added.
Davis admitted that he actually caught the ball off a deflection.
“When the ball was hit, we could see it coming toward us,” Davis said, “and Mattie, who played softball, started tracking it.
“But instead of trying to catch it with her hands, she tried to bring it in by holding out her sweatshirt,” he explained.
The ball bounced off Mashburn and into a throng of reaching arms and hands of people seated in the row behind Davis and the girls. It was batted around before being finally snatched out of the air by Davis.
So, is the Dothan, Alabama native and Samford University graduate going to purchase a glass case and place the ball in his basement “Alabama Room” of sports memorabilia?
“No, I didn’t keep it,” Davis said.
“There was a young couple sitting behind us who had two kids. One of them, maybe a 4-year old, was wearing a Braves cap and a little baseball glove. I gave it to him.”
That young child probably now has the ball resting on his bedside table and perhaps he will long remember his own moment of joy at an Atlanta Braves baseball game.
Davis’ almost-miracle catch didn’t help the Braves, however — they fell to the Nationals by a score of 11 to 6.
