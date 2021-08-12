The Carrollton Mayor and City Council on Thursday adopted a millage rate of 4.49 mills for the 2021 tax year, maintaining the same rate as 2020.
The levy was adopted during a special called meeting held at Carrollton City Hall. The measure was previously discussed at an earlier public hearing.
Mayor Betty Cason pointed out that the 4.49 rate ranked as the lowest among other municipalities in the region. The closest is the City of Temple with a current rate of 5.55.
Municipalities in the west Georgia area with the highest rates for 2020 were Cedartown (10.95) in Polk County and Rome (10.09) in Floyd County.
Cason commended city staff for keeping expenses low during the past year which she said played an important role in enabling the city council to maintain the current millage rate.
“This has been an unpredictable time for the economy,” she said, “and I think [keeping the millage rate the same] is what it is going to take.”
The motion to approve the 4.49 millage rate was made by Ward 2 Councilman Brett Ledbetter and was seconded by Ward 4 Councilman Bob Uglum.
The millage rate is used to determine the property tax owed by a landowner. For example, the owner of property valued at $200,000 would have an assessed value of $80,000, based on the 40% taxable value set by state law.
After deducting a $4,000 homestead exemption, the net assessed value of that house is $76,000. Multiplying that amount by is multiplied by the 4.49 millage rate (expressed as a decimal, or .00449), which would mean that the property owner would owe $341 in city property tax.
As ordained by state law, a public notice of today’s meeting and listing of the 2021 tax digest and detailed 5-Year History of Levy was published in the July 21 edition of the Times-Georgian, the legal organ for Carroll County.
2020 MILLAGE RATE SURVEY
Carroll County - 7.69
City of Bremen - 5.82
City of Villa Rica - 6.25
City of Bowdon - 7.94
City of Temple - 5.55
City of Mt. Zion - 7.05
City of Douglasville - 7.21
City of Acworth - 8.95
City of Powder Springs - 9.50
City of Smyrna - 8.99
City of Rome - 10.09
City of Tallapoosa - 7.07
City of Cedartown - 10.95
City of Griffin - 7.08
City of Carrollton - 4.49
