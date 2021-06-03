Carrollton’s mayor and city council are scheduled to vote on a proposed $54.8 million budget when they meet Monday night.
The budget, which is for the city’s 2021-2021 fiscal year that begins July 1, was released last week and is on the agenda for the council’s June meeting, which is set for June 7 at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Court Room/Council Chambers at Carrollton City Hall on Bradley St.
Estimation for the city’s three primary operating budgets, General Fund, Water Enterprise Fund, and Sanitation Expense Funds, totals $54,880,395, which represents a slight increase over the current year’s budget of $54,793,318 that ends June 30.
According to a memorandum from Carrollton City Manager Tim Grizzard that was recently sent to members of the Mayor and City Council, the city has done well weathering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as the city’s economy recovers in all development sectors, including retail, commercial, industrial, and housing.
Grizzard noted that “we remain conservative in our revenue projection, recognizing that there may still be some uncertain economic factors to navigate through.”
City revenues from current ad-valorem real estate taxes ($5.3 million) and sales tax ($5.2 million), which combined comprise 34% of projected general revenue, and intergovernmental revenue ($8.7 million), make up the three largest sources of city funding.
Among General Fund expenses are police ($9.4 million), recreation ($7 million), fire ($6.6 million), and general administration ($4.6 million). These account for 89% of the expenses.
Other major budget areas include the Water Enterprise Fund ($18.2 million), Sanitation Enterprise Fund ($5.6 million), and the Hotel-Motel Tax Special Revenue Fund ($680,000), the latter being comprised solely from the 8% Hotel-Motel Tax levied by the city.
Also included in the city’s FY2021-2022 budget package are water, sewer, and garbage rates and fees.
Additionally, the budget includes funding for a cost of living allowance (COLA) of 4.5%.
For additional information on the proposed budget for the coming fiscal year, the City of Carrollton’s website can be accessed at www.carrolltonga.com. From the main page, go to Government, Financial Reports, and Budgets.
Monday night’s meeting is open to be public. A live stream viewing can be accessed by going to the city’s website, www.carrolltonga.com, and clicking in order the following: Government, Mayor and Council, and Live Stream Meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.