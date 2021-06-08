Carrollton’s mayor and city council members considered annexation and zoning requests during their June meeting on Monday.
Among the items approved was the rezoning of a 20.13-acre tract of land located in a wooded area behind Food Depot off Highway 166 near the end of the Carrollton Bypass.
The property was originally part of a larger mixed-use development consisting of various types of commercial and residential styles and uses that was annexed into the city in August 2005. At that time, the development was part of Maple View Commons, and originally included plans for 86 single-family lots. Paved access and utilities already exist at the site.
According to Josh Chapman and Ben Garrett who are acting on behalf of Maple View Investments, LLC, their request was to change the property from ER-3 (Estate Residential- 3 Acre Lots) to a Residential Planned Development. Intentions are to develop 83 single-family homes. The recommendation by the Planning Commission’s approval was contingent upon the site plan that was presented, which includes:
- 4.1 units per acre (83 lots)
- open and recreational space with amenities (pool, playground)
- setbacks: zero front, side, and other setbacks (minimum structure separation per building code)
- 50-foot rear landscaped buffer adjacent to properties located in the Heritage Hills Subdivision
“We are happy with this planned development,” said Mayor Betty Cason, “since it will help with our housing issues.”
As the Times-Georgian reported in a series of articles during Christmas, there are a number of factors that have created a shortage of affordable housing in the city and across Carroll County.
Also discussed prior to the presentation of the city’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget by Carrollton Finance Manager Jim Triplett:
Richard Culpepper of CDI Development requested that the city annex and rezoning of property at 1131 Bankhead Highway to C-2 (General Commercial). New developments projected for the site include a Dunkin Donuts, Wendy’s, and an immediate care facility. The request was approved unanimously.
“We are glad to get this [property] in the city,” Carrollton City Manager Tim Grizzard said after the council’s unanimous approval.
“It is one of those county islands within the city in which the property enjoys all the city services, but they don’t pay the city tax. So we are thankful to get this into the city,” he added.
Meanwhile, another rezoning request of property located at 566 Newnan Road to change from C-3 Neighborhood Commercial to C-2 General Commercial by David Henry of Cool Roofing Company of Georgia was tabled since Henry was unable to attend the meeting. However, his request was approved last month by the Carrollton Planning Commission and involves placing a small used auto sales business on the site along with an office for the roofing business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.