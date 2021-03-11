Police say a Carrollton man who said he could not afford to pay for food faces multiple shoplifting charges for stealing from his employer.
Raul Elisei Carrillo, 20, was charged by Carrollton Police with six misdemeanor counts of theft by shoplifting. Police said Carrillo stole $269 of food from Walmart within a three-month period because “he was in a rough place financially and could not afford to eat,” according to the CPD incident report.
Walmart officials told officers that Carrillo’s first alleged theft was on Jan. 7, which amounted to $3.98, according to the report. Officers said he shoplifted on two other occasions in January, twice in February, and a final time on March 1.
On Tuesday, Walmart managers fired Carrillo and contacted police to press charges. The report said a Walmart official saw Carrillo shoplift on each of the six reported occasions.
Officers transported Carrillo to the Carroll County Jail upon his arrest.
The report said that during an interrogation Carrillo felt ashamed of his alleged crimes. Officers also said Carrillo wrote a hand-written confession statement to Walmart officials before his arrest.
Carrillo did not have a set bond and was released from the Carroll County Jail a day after his arrest.
