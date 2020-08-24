A Carrollton man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly attempting to flee officers on Sunday night.
John Ashley Williams, 26, was arrested by Carrollton Police on charges of possession of firearm to commit a crime, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of Schedule I or II drugs with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of marijuana with intent, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Officers had conducted a traffic stop around 8 p.m. on a vehicle with two occupants driving on Bankhead Highway in a vehicle without a functioning third brake light.
One of the officers recognized the driver and allegedly smelled marijuana, leading the policemen to conduct a search of the vehicle, during which they found a rolled-up dollar bill with a white powdery substance inside, according to a Carrollton Police incident report.
Officers asked Williams, who was the passenger in the vehicle, if they could visit his motel room to search for illegal narcotics, and Williams agreed as long as officers did not break his child’s belongings, the report said.
Once inside Williams’ room, officers said they found a plate with cocaine on it, three bags of marijuana, and a glass pipe.
During the search, Williams ran toward the woods at the rear of the motel. Officers caught up to him and physically restrained him since he allegedly did not comply with commands. Williams was handcuffed and placed under arrest, according to the report.
Officers continued their search and found a pistol, an extended magazine, and a bag with methamphetamine. Also, officers spotted a large diaper box that had two ecstasy pills, scale weights, two vape pens and a digital scale, the report said.
After completing their search, officers said they transported Williams to Tanner Medical Center for evaluation, and was later released and sent to the Carroll County Jail.
As of Monday afternoon, Williams’ bond has not been set and he remains in custody at the jail.
