A Carrollton man was arrested early Friday after police say he led officers from two police departments on a high-speed chase through the city.
Shamarcus Devonte White, 23, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless conduct, reckless driving, weaving over roadway, and driving too fast for conditions.
Around 1:30 a.m., a Carrollton police officer on patrol noticed a University of West Georgia police unit in pursuit of another vehicle on Alabama Street and provided assistance, according to CPD Public Information Officer Meredith Browning.
Browning said the pursuit first began after the UWG officer suspected the driver to be impaired and attempted to stop the vehicle. She said the driver did not comply.
During the chase, the driver turned onto Columbia Drive heading toward North Park Street. At that moment, Browning said the Carrollton officer took the lead of the chase.
Browning went on to say as speeds increased and the vehicles got closer to residential areas, the primary officer used a P.I.T. maneuver on the fleeing vehicle, forcing it to a stop. The driver was then arrested without further incident.
As of Friday morning, Smith remains in the Carroll County Jail awaiting notice of his bond.
