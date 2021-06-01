A 41-year-old Carrollton man has been charged with murder after sheriff's deputies said a card game turned violent.
Sherrod Montgomery has been charged with murder and malice murder stemming from the incident, which took place May 20 in Bowdon.
Investigators say that Ricky Cox, age 63 from Bowdon, died of what was described as blunt force trauma to the head and torso that subsequently resulted in his lungs and heart being lacerated.
On May 20, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office went to Kent Avenue residence in Bowdon, where Bowdon Police officers asked them to assist in investigating what at first seemed to be a case of aggravated assault.
According to witnesses, Montgomery and Cox had been involved in a card game when they got into a verbal and then a physical altercation.
According to a Sheriff's Office press release, the witnesses told deputies that they heard the two men arguing then allegedly saw Montgomery physically attack Cox, punching and kicking him before flipping a table. Montgomery is alleged to continue to attack Cox, even after multiple attempts by the witnesses to pull him away.
Montgomery is said to have then left the residence.
Witnesses told the officers that when Montgomery left, they moved Cox from the floor to the couch, and then contacted 911 when they noticed Cox was unrepsonsive.
When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, Cox was transported to Tanner Medical Center where deputies said he later succumbed to his injuries. When they learned Cox had died, deputies began a homicide investigation.
Montgomery was interviewed the night of the incident, but investigators said he did not wish to provide insight to what happened during the card game to make him attack Cox.
Montgomery was initially charged with murder, according to the statement, but was additionally charged with malice murder after investigators received the medical examiner's report.
Georgia law defines malice murder as occurring when "no considerable provocation appears and where all circumstances of the killing show an abandoned and malignant heart."
Witnesses describe Cox as a non-confrontational person and extremely easy going.
