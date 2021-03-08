Deputies arrested a Carrollton man for attempting to kill himself and his mother with a fiery blaze, all because of a messy backyard.
Eddie Roy Varner, 63, was charged Sunday by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office with terroristic threats and acts and obstructing or hindering law enforcement. Authorities said Varner had not been taking his mental health medication lately and was on drugs at the time of the incident.
Around noon Sunday, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Highway 16 about a domestic dispute, according to the County Sheriff’s incident report. Upon their arrival, deputies said they found Varner standing on his mother’s porch holding a plastic gas can while she was inside.
Witnesses told deputies that they saw Varner pour gasoline on the front porch as he held a lighter. The report said Varner was angry at his brother for leaving numerous broken appliances in the backyard. As a result, Varner believed his brother did not respect him or his mother, so he decided to pour gas on the porch and kill himself and his mother, according to the report.
Deputies said they called the Fire Department since there was a church next door. The deputies managed to calm Varner down and took away the gas can and lighter.
Varner was sent to the Carroll County Jail. As of Monday evening, he remains in jail and awaits notice of his bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.