Deputies arrested a Carrollton man Thursday whom they say stabbed another person in the head during an attempted robbery last month.
Matthew Decaro, 32, was charged by Carrollton Police for aggravated assault. The victim sustained minor injuries from the incident.
On the day of the assault, Feb. 10, officers were called to the Dollar General on North Park Street regarding a stabbing, according to the CPD incident report. When they arrived, officers learned that the incident took place at a motel next door.
The report said the victim told officers that he drove to the motel to find a female friend. While in the parking lot, an individual, later identified as Decaro, stepped inside the vehicle.
While there, Decaro allegedly said he was “fixing to start robbing people” and then grabbed hold of the victim with a knife in hand as he said, “I will kill you right now,” according to the report. The report said the victim managed to escape with minor injuries and contacted police from the Dollar General.
A month later, on Thursday morning, deputies located and arrested Decaro at a QuikTrip in Carroll County, according to Meredith Browning, public information officer for the CPD. Following his arrest, deputies transported Decaro to the Carroll County Jail.
As of Friday afternoon, the Carroll County Superior Court denied Decaro’s bond, and he remains in jail.
