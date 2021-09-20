A Carrollton man was arrested by the Carrollton Police Department on Sunday for allegedly shooting a man and then fleeing the scene.
Brandon Larenz Boykin, 26, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during certain crimes, according to city police.
A police report says that Carrollton police officers went to the Tanner Medical Center at around 10 a.m. on Sunday, after they got a call about a person being shot.
Officers say once they got to the hospital, they saw that the victim, Johnta Chism, 30, had suffered what appeared to be several gunshot wounds.
The victim was later airlifted to an Atlanta hospital where he is currently still in critical condition, the report said.
According to police reports, Boykin and the victim had been allegedly involved in an altercation on 4th Street over a prior incident involving a relative of Boykin and the victim.
During the altercation, Boykin allegedly shot the victim and left the scene.
Police say that during the investigation, they learned that Boykin had purchased a bus ticket to Louisiana. With the assistance of the Greyhound and other metro agencies, Boykin was arrested without incident in Fairburn, Georgia.
As of Monday he is currently in the Carroll County Jail where his bail has not been set.
