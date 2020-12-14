BY STAFF REPORTS
A Carrollton man has been issued a $100,000 bond after he was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Thomas Cochran, 42, of Carrollton, was arrested by the TBI for charges of trafficking for commercial sex act, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is among a group of 14 men that agents say were arrested in a joint human trafficking operation.
The charge comes from a two-day undercover operation by Special Agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and Task Force, the Chattanooga Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations, according to a TBI statement.
The agents said the operation involved men seeking illicit sex from minors.
The operation began on Dec. 9, with authorities placing several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The operation was in part aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee, according to TBI.
The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, detectives and agents arrested 14 men and booked them into the Hamilton County Jail, according to TBI.
Cochran has been given a bond amount of $100,000.00 and his court date is today, Dec. 15, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office website.
