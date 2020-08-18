A Carrollton man was arrested last week on a charge of molesting a 15-year-old girl in his home, deputies say.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office booked and charged 25-year-old Brandon Arrington with child molestation on Friday for an incident that allegedly had occurred a couple of weeks earlier.
According to a sheriff’s incident report, the juvenile victim and other children were at Arrington’s residence playing with an air soft gun. At some point, the report says, Arrington began to shoot at all the children throughout various parts of the home. As the children ran away from the master bedroom, Arrington held the victim back as the others hid in the basement. It was then, the report alleges, the victim was first molested.
The records says the victim was able to get away to the living room as the other children attempted to return from the basement, but Arrington shot anyone who went up the stairs. The report alleges that while he was alone with the victim she was molested again, but was able to escape to her friends in the basement.
The victim told family a couple of weeks later, prompting authorities to investigate the matter. On Friday, August 14, Arrington was arrested. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remains in the Carroll County Jail and was denied bond.
