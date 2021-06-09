Carrollton is successful stop for Red Cross blood drives

Carrollton continues to be a successful stop for the American Red Cross’s periodic blood drive campaign, conducted by the organization’s Atlanta chapter.
Approximately 50 local citizens contributed the drive when the organization made the first of 10 site visits to Carroll County that are scheduled between June 8-9.
The Carrollton First United Methodist Church hosted Tuesday’s drive.
The next opportunity for Carroll countians to donate blood comes up June 15 from 2 p.m. ton 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Villa Rica. The Blood Mobile will return to Carrollton on Friday, June 18 at City Station from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to statistics released by the American Red Cross of Georgia, there were 121 drives in Carroll County in 2020 that collected 3,515 units of blood. Statewide, Georgia was the source of 187,458 units contributed during hundreds of drives.
The 64 drives in Carrollton last year collected 2,051 units, while Villa Rica hosted 48 drives that collected 1,183 units.
Donors of all blood types are needed, but Type O Negative is the universal blood type, and what trauma personnel reach for in an emergency when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.
O Negative is always in high demand and often in short supply, since only about 7% of the population has Type O Negative blood.
As a national blood system, the Red Cross has the unique responsibility to help ensure hospital patients throughout the United States have blood when they need it. When a donation is made, it could help save the life of someone down the street or across the country.
The goal of the Red Cross is to get the right blood to the right patient at the right time.
A common question often asked is what is done with the blood after it has been donated. Red Cross officials say that donated blood and platelets are tested for infectious diseases, separated into blood components and then distributed to hospital partners for transfusion to patients.
At the donation site, donors are asked a series of questions regarding previous infections that they have had and the places they have traveled during the previous few months.
American Red Cross Blood Drives in Carroll County
June 15 — July 19
Villa Rica
Tuesday June 15, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Villa Rica
Thursday, June 24, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Villa Rica Public Library
Thursday, July 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Villa Rica Public Library
Carrollton
Friday, June 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., City Station
Wednesday, June 30, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Carroll County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, July 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tanner Medical Center
Tuesday, July 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carroll EMC
Temple
Friday, July 9, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Temple City Gym-Senior Center
Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
