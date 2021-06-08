The Carrollton High School (CHS) Class of 2021 received $23 million in scholarship offers from colleges and universities this year.
The majority of the awards were offered by educational institutions. In addition to these offers, there were also private awards presented by individuals and nonprofit entities, including the Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation.
The scholarships they have received does not include the HOPE or Zell Miller Scholarships, which awarded an additional $1.9 million to 226 CHS honor graduates.
“These students are the top academic and athletic performers at CHS, but are also well-rounded and multi-talented students involved in many school activities,” said CHS Principal Ian Lyle.
Though many students earned awards for academic success, four graduates— Damean Dominguez, Escarlett Hernandez Rodriguez, Contellis Reese, and Shania Scarbrough were presented $10,000 awards for the REACH Scholarship program for their commitment to academic achievement.
The REACH Scholarship program is a needs-based mentoring and scholarship program providing promising students the support to graduate from high school and achieve their post secondary success.
Dominguez, Rodriguez, Reese, and Scarbrough were named REACH Scholars as eighth graders, and represent the second group of REACH Scholarship recipients in CHS history.
CHS emphasizes a focus on academics, arts, and athletics, and has produced a mix of scholarship offers that recognize the outcome of this focus.
On the academic side, Kate Albertus received $600,000 in scholarship offers, while Caitlann and Christen Arant amassed $446,500 each. Albertus is heading to the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Grant twins are going to Mercer University.
Many scholarships were awarded to athletes. Trojan football standout Khristian Zachary collected a total offering value of more than $2.3 million, and accepted a scholarship from the University of Georgia.
Following closely behind was basketball standout De’Mauri Flournoy, who received $2 million in basketball scholarships and will be attending Vanderbilt University.
In addition to Zachary, the University of Georgia will be receiving three more future Bulldogs.
Trojan track standout Grant Briscoe received $1.3 million, golf standout LoraLie Cowart earned $853,076 in golf scholarships, and Chaz Chambliss accepted a $95,000 scholarship to play football.
“I am eager to follow their college journey,” said Lyle. “I know they will continue to make us proud.”
