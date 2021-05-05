Carrollton Elementary students win money for college

It is never too early for students to prepare for college, and the Path2College 529 Plan is a one way to start.
The Path2College 529 Plan is a state-sponsored, tax-advantaged college savings plan that is helping families and individuals plan the cost of education.
On May 5, three Carrollton Elementary School sisters — Isla, Clara and Heidi Hamil, were awarded $1,529 by Mitch Seabaugh, executive director of the Path2College 529 Plan, to go towards their college saving accounts as the winners of the “My Life’s Dream Challenge.”
“Regardless, if your child is an infant or one year away from college, today is the day to start saving,” said Seabaugh.
My Life’s Dream Challenge is one the Path2College 529 Plan promotions that encourages students across the state to create an original piece of work detailing their life’s dream.
The three Hamil sisters shared their dreams through a video written and produced by Isla, the oldest. She wants to pursue a degree in videography. Clara wants to be a veterinarian while Heidi wants to be a teacher.
“My oldest daughter brought home the Dream Challenge flyer from school, and was just so excited about it,” said their parents, Jenny and Ryan Hamil. “She wanted to recruit her little sisters to make a fun video to express her creativity.
“We viewed this as an opportunity to further our discussions about the cost of college, and the importance of saving."
The Hamil sisters were among eight statewide winners from the challenge. Isla is currently in the second grade, and her sisters are in pre-k.
“Thinking about and planning for the future helps ensure success,” said Georgia Student Finance Commission President, Lynne Riley. “We had entries from across the stare, and it was clear that this challenge got them thinking about their future.
“Participation in the contest helps motivate them to achieve their academic goals. Creating a financial plan is an excellent way to provide for that success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.