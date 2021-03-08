Carrollton debate team clinches 12th state title

The Carrollton High School debate team clinched the state championship title this past weekend after completing an unprecedented season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the 12th state championship title the Carrollton debate team has won. The most recent title came in 2018.
The two-day virtual tournament consisted of 20 high school debate teams competing for the championship trophy. After six pre-led rounds and four out-rounds on Friday and Saturday, debaters Patrick Berzsenyi and Alec Siek outperformed their opponents to bring home the championship.
“I tell you, they were performing! I call it like a well-oiled machine,” said Richard Bracknell, the head debate coach at Carrollton High, about his eight varsity debaters who competed. “The team had been in preparation for this tournament. And they had spent a lot of time making sure that the evidence supported their arguments, clearly (it) was truly evidence that supported it.”
The tournament’s topic of debate was the merit of the Space Force program. Teams of two debated head-to-head against opposing teams to argue in support or opposition of the Space Force. Bracknell said some supporting arguments revolved around the security of American satellites, and opposing arguments focused on protecting space from militarization.
“Would it (Space Force) unduly cause, you know, a military race for space, and would that create a need,” Bracknell said. “Space is truly the next frontier, and there are many reasons you can imagine that we need to be in space.”
Bracknell noted that his team’s strategy was to win the opening coin toss and choose to support the Space Force program, which they managed to accomplish most rounds. Bracknell said Berzsenyi and Siek won the final round by utilizing that strategy.
“The thing that I’m the proudest of is that they were very easy to coach,” Bracknell said about his team. “They listen and they work extremely hard. You know they were willing to do what it takes to be winners.”
Before the pandemic, debate tournaments were held in person with face-to-face interaction between opponents and judges. This year’s conditions, however, forced tournaments to work differently.
In September, the Carrollton squad attempted its first virtual debate tournament. While Bracknell said it was “different,” it worked and allowed his team to compete.
“This year has been really bad because of COVID. We could not travel from school to school to be able to debate,” Bracknell said. “So we participated in a season of virtual debates, which meant I had a team of two in each classroom here at the high school, and they spent Friday night and Saturday debating people from all over the United States and Georgia virtually.”
The approximately 45 debate members, 15 of whom are a part of the varsity team, participated in about 12 virtual debate tournaments this school year. As each school progressed throughout the season without major issues, schools were given the opportunity to compete in a virtual state championship.
Bracknell said his squad underwent numerous personal challenges leading up to the state championship, but they managed to persevere.
“I got to prove my point,” Bracknell said. “Work hard, do the right things and you’re a winner.”
